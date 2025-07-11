Solar becomes Europe's main energy source in June

LONDON
Solar power became the European Union's biggest single energy source for the first time in June, an energy think tank has said.

The Ember group that researches the clean energy transition said that 22.1 percent of Europe's power in June came from solar panels.

AT least thirteen countries recorded their highest ever month of solar generation, it said. 

These solar records are largely a result of continuing installations of solar in recent years, alongside stretches of hot and sunny weather, according to Ember. 

Record solar helped the EU power system to handle higher levels of demand resulting from heatwaves that gripped the continent towards the end of June, it added. 

That came ahead of nuclear power on 21.8 percent and wind turbines on 15.8 percent, according to the British-based institution.

Gas accounted for 14.4 percent and hydropower 12.8 percent.

Ember said that at least 13 countries beat their national record for solar power production.

Wind power production also hit a new record for Europe and coal has never accounted for such a low proportion of Europe's electricity output, Ember estimated it at 6.1 percent across the continent, down from 8.8 percent in 2024.

But with demand for electricity rising, the use of coal in the first half of 2025 was still higher than the same period in 2024, Ember said.

Electricity demand in the first six months was more than two percent higher than last year.

US is selling weapons to NATO allies to give to Ukraine, Trump says
