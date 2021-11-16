Social security institution spends $700 mln on diabetic patients

  • November 16 2021 07:00:00

Social security institution spends $700 mln on diabetic patients

ISTANBUL
Social security institution spends $700 mln on diabetic patients

Turkey’s social security institution (SGK) last year spent a total of 6.9 billion Turkish Liras (around $700 million) to meet the needs of people with diabetes, such as drugs, treatment, blood glucose test strips and diagnosis.

There were some 650,000 people with Type 1 and more than 8 million people with Type 2 diabetes in the country last year, according to the SGK’s records. Some 80,000 of those diabetic patients are younger than the age of 18.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, there were only 1.8 million people with diabetes in Turkey and the figure climbed to 3.5 million in 2011.

It also calculated that as of 2021, there were also some 3.8 million people with undiagnosed diabetes.

The federation projects that the number of people with diabetes in Turkey will increase to 10.8 million in 2030 and further up to 13.4 million in 2045.

The SGK also provides educational programs to increase awareness among the public about diabetes.

The institution covered the expenses for the flu and pneumococcal vaccines of more than 550,000 diabetic patients.

Turkey also offers early retirement for some diabetic patients if diabetes has damaged at least three of their organs and they have lost 60 percent of their capacity to work.

“A significant increase in the number of people with Type 2 diabetes is expected during COVID-19,” said Ali Saklamaz from the endocrinology department at the İEÜ Medical Park Hospital.

Diabetes has already been on the rise in line with changing life styles and eating habits which result in a rise in obesity among people, Saklamaz said, adding that the number of people with diabetes is likely to increase during the pandemic since people mostly stay home and remain inactive.

TURKEY MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader

MHP sticks to 50+1 election rule, presidential system: Leader 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

    Erdoğan: F-35s were not given to us, some new offers are coming

  2. World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

    World Bank official praises Turkey’s GDP growth

  3. Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

    Landmark Lebon Patisserie in Beyoğlu may close doors soon

  4. Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

    Election rule of 50 plus one will drag Turkey into chaos: Presidential aide

  5. Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges

    Arrested Israeli couple faces espionage charges
Recommended
Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister
BBVA places $2.6 billion bid to gain ownership of Garanti

BBVA places $2.6 billion bid to gain ownership of Garanti
Turkey focuses on green transition in trade

Turkey focuses on green transition in trade
Turkeys budget balance sees $1.7 bln deficit in October

Turkey's budget balance sees $1.7 bln deficit in October
Turkish auto industry makes nearly 110,000 vehicles in October

Turkish auto industry makes nearly 110,000 vehicles in October
Turkish residential property sales rise in October

Turkish residential property sales rise in October
WORLD Trump ally Bannon surrenders to face Capitol riot probe charges

Trump ally Bannon surrenders to face Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon expressed defiance on Nov. 15 after surrendering to the FBI to face charges of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the January 6 Capitol assault.

ECONOMY Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Strong public finance will continue to be an important pillar of macroeconomic stability in Turkey, the country's treasury and finance minister said on Nov. 16.
SPORTS Turkey sets eyes on World Cup berth

Turkey sets eyes on World Cup berth

Turkey heads to Montenegro on Nov. 16 night knowing that a victory would be enough for it to secure a top-two finish in its 2022 World Cup qualification group.