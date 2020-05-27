SOCAR AQS opens 40 wells in Turkey’s gas storage project

  • May 27 2020 14:46:00

SOCAR AQS opens 40 wells in Turkey’s gas storage project

ISTANBUL
SOCAR AQS opens 40 wells in Turkey’s gas storage project

Azerbaijan’s integrated drilling and oil services management company, SOCAR AQS, opened 40 wells to expand the storage capacity of the Salt Lake (Tuz Gölü) Natural Gas Storage Facility in central Anatolia, head of SOCAR AQS said on May 27.

Around $103 million will be invested for storage expansion at the Salt Lake facility, SOCAR AQS Director General Ramin Isayev told Anadolu Agency.

Each well needs an investment of between $2 and $2.5 million, he added.

“The drilling operation has been completed in a total of 17 wells out of 40,” he said, adding that drilling operations are expected to finalize by the end of October 2020.

Currently, the facility can store 600 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas and has another 600 mcm of capacity under construction with plans to reach 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023-24.

Turkey is planning to increase the share of LNG in natural gas imports to over 30 percent, while decreasing the share of pipeline exports, according to Deputy Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on May 14.

Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan are Turkey’s main natural gas suppliers, but in recent years LNG imports from Qatar, Algeria and the United States are rising.

Oil imports down 7.2 percent in March

Turkey’s total oil imports decreased by 7.2 percent to 3.5 million tons in March compared to the same month of 2019, according to Turkish energy watchdog’s data on May 27.

Crude oil imports reach 2.68 million tons in March, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly oil market report.

Turkey imported the highest amount of crude from Iraq at 1.3 million tons. Russia and Kazakhstan followed with 485,826 tons and 306,156 tons, respectively.

MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  2. Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' to be inaugurated

    Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' to be inaugurated

  3. Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

    Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

  4. Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

    Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

  5. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise
Recommended
Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes
Turkey breaks electricity generation record with renewables, domestic coal

Turkey breaks electricity generation record with renewables, domestic coal
Turkey exports more than 1,000 mechanical ventilators

Turkey exports more than 1,000 mechanical ventilators
Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June

Restaurants expect to reopen by mid-June
Turkey sees no food supply security problem: Minister

Turkey sees no food supply security problem: Minister
Turkey giving $325 mln to help virus-hit Turkish Cyprus economy

Turkey giving $325 mln to help virus-hit Turkish Cyprus economy
WORLD Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on May 27 and India reported another record single-day jump of more than 6,000 cases, as the pandemic expanded its grip across much of the globe.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines, which halted its passenger flights as a result of the coronavirus crisis, may delay the delivery of some Boeing and Airbus planes, its chairman said on May 27.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.