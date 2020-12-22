Sky enthusiasts enjoy view of conjunction

  • December 22 2020 09:06:45



WASHINGTON


Skygazers all around the world enjoyed the view of a lifetime on Dec. 21 night as two gas giants appeared very close together in the night sky

“Skywatchers are enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime look at a close alignment of Jupiter and Saturn!” NASA said on Twitter.

Called the great conjunction, the rare sight occurred at about 18:20 UTC, according to timeanddate.com.

The seemingly snuggled-up planets appeared just a tenth of a degree apart, or about one-fifth the diameter of a full moon, it said, adding the phenomenon takes place every 20 years.

However, the planets have not been so close to each other in nearly 400 years, it said.

According to Live Science, the last time the planets were this close to each other at night, when the sun's glare did not make it impossible to see, was in 1223 - nearly 800 years ago.

Though one should be able to see the heavenly sight for the rest of December, the two planets will be outshined by the sun come January, according to Live Science.

The duo can be seen with the naked eye, while they appear in the same field of view if observed through a telescope or binoculars.

Google Doodle and NASA also collaborated to mark the event and provide some information on it.

conjuction,

