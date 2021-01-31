Sinirlioğlu to continue his position at UN as president’s advisor

  • January 31 2021 16:39:00

Sinirlioğlu to continue his position at UN as president’s advisor

ANKARA
Sinirlioğlu to continue his position at UN as president’s advisor

Feridun Sinirlioğlu has been reappointed as the advisor of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the United Nations in New York, according to a decree issued by the Turkish Presidency.

Sinirlioğlu, who has been representing Turkey in the U.N. since 2016 as a career diplomat, was due to be retired, but he will be keeping his post in accordance with his new assignment.

One of the most experienced diplomats, Sinirlioğlu, served as Turkey’s Ambassador to Israel between 2002 and 2007 and as an undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry between 2009 and 2016.

He was appointed to New York in 2016 as a Turkish career diplomat.

UN,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey draws 12.7 mln tourists in 2020 amid pandemic

    Turkey draws 12.7 mln tourists in 2020 amid pandemic

  2. Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

    Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

  3. UK variant of COVID-19 found in several Turkish cities, says health minister

    UK variant of COVID-19 found in several Turkish cities, says health minister

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,865 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,470,901

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 25,865 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,470,901

  5. Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

    Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey
Recommended
Exploratory talks with Greece important step: Turkish presidential spokesperson

Exploratory talks with Greece 'important step': Turkish presidential spokesperson
Turkey, Turkish Cyprus to discuss upcoming 5+1 format talks

Turkey, Turkish Cyprus to discuss upcoming 5+1 format talks
Turkey congratulates new German ruling party head

Turkey congratulates new German ruling party head
Turkish president meets Guinea-Bissau, Senegal leaders

Turkish president meets Guinea-Bissau, Senegal leaders
Turkey urges UN to shun tested, exhausted Cyprus process

Turkey urges UN to shun 'tested, exhausted' Cyprus process

Turkey, Russia start monitoring ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey, Russia start monitoring ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
WORLD WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

A team of WHO experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited a market in Wuhan on Jan. 31 where one of the first reported clusters of infections emerged over a year ago.
ECONOMY Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

Virus measures to back tourism recovery in 2021: Expert

Turkish tourism can catch up to pre-pandemic levels if the country continues measures enhancing trust and confidence for tourists, according to the former secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
SPORTS Trabzonspor snap up Greek midfielder Bakasetas

Trabzonspor snap up Greek midfielder Bakasetas

Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on Jan. 30 announced the signing of Greek midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas.