Sinirlioğlu to continue his position at UN as president’s advisor

ANKARA

Feridun Sinirlioğlu has been reappointed as the advisor of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Permanent Mission of Turkey to the United Nations in New York, according to a decree issued by the Turkish Presidency.

Sinirlioğlu, who has been representing Turkey in the U.N. since 2016 as a career diplomat, was due to be retired, but he will be keeping his post in accordance with his new assignment.

One of the most experienced diplomats, Sinirlioğlu, served as Turkey’s Ambassador to Israel between 2002 and 2007 and as an undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry between 2009 and 2016.

He was appointed to New York in 2016 as a Turkish career diplomat.