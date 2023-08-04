Şimşek meets with foreign investors

ISTANBUL
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with a group of international investors at a forum.

Şimşek attended the closed-door Türkiye Economic Forum organized by JP Morgan in Istanbul and made a presentation on the Turkish economy.

He held separate meetings with the representatives of foreign companies, including BlackRock, JP Morgan, Singapore Wealth Fund and Franklin Templeton.

The new governor of the Central Bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan, also participated in the event and made a presentation.

Some 50 foreign investors attended the forum.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 29, Şimşek hailed a surge in investor interest in Turkish assets, citing some significant deals.

“In addition to FDI inflows from GCC countries, expected to surge over the next three years, we have seen an increase in equity and debt deals,” he said.

He also mentioned about Yapi Kredi's offering. “First, the successful offering of Yapi Kredi shares to institutional investors this week - $250 million - largest equity offering in the last three years - Over 5x demand - Close to 40 U.S. and European investors [mostly long only and some hedge funds]."

Şimşek also mentioned the acquisition of MNG Kargo by DHL and the partnership between Rönesans Enerji and TotalEnergies.

“All these transactions show confidence in Türkiye and our efforts in implementing sound macroeconomic policies. Long-term investments into Türkiye will support our policies, help stabilize Lira, and result in a milder impact of the recently initiated fiscal and monetary tightening on growth,” Şimşek said.

