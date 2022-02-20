Show of force in Ottawa as police clear main protest hub

  • February 20 2022 11:05:00

Show of force in Ottawa as police clear main protest hub

OTTOWA
Show of force in Ottawa as police clear main protest hub

Police in riot gear cleared the main protest hub in downtown Ottawa Saturday, using batons and pepper spray and making dozens of arrests, as they worked to flush out a hard core of demonstrators occupying the Canadian capital.

In a day-long show of force, hundreds of officers pushed into the city center -- facing off in tense scenes with determined protesters who hurled gas canisters and smoke grenades at advancing police, linking arms and chanting "freedom."

By the afternoon, police backed by tactical vehicles and overwatched by snipers had cleared Wellington Street in front of the Canadian parliament -- the epicenter of the trucker-led demonstrations that began almost a month ago over Covid-19 health rules.

Trucks were towed and tents, food stands and other structures set up by the demonstrators were torn down.

Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell told a news conference "very important progress" had been made on day two of the operation to clear the protesters, though he cautioned it was "not over."

On side streets around the parliament, a police message boomed by loudspeaker urged die-hard demonstrators, "You must leave, (or) you will be arrested."

A few hundred ignored the order, braving bone-chilling cold into the night while waving Canadian flags, setting off fireworks at a barricade and singing the 1980s rock anthem, "We’re Not Gonna Take It."

Bell said 170 people had been arrested since the start of the operation, 47 of them on Saturday.

He also called out parents for putting their children "at risk" by bringing them "to the front of our police operation."

As tensions ratcheted up, police used what they called a "chemical irritant" -- apparently pepper spray -- against protesters, who they said were being "assaultive and aggressive," launching gas canisters at officers.

Organizers of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" meanwhile accused police of beating and trampling demonstrators, telling supporters to leave "to avoid further brutality."

Some truckers had chosen to depart on their own as the police closed in, driving their 18-wheelers away after weeks of demonstrations that at their peak drew 15,000 to the capital.

Others were defiant. "I’m not leaving," said Johnny Rowe at the start of the day.

"There’s nothing to go back to," he told AFP. "Everybody here, myself included, has had their lives destroyed by what’s happened in the past two years."

"I’m freezing my ass off, but I’m staying," echoed a protester who gave his name only as Brian.

An AFP journalist also observed a steady flow of protesters leaving the area.

"We’re taking it somewhere else," said musician Nicole Craig, her husband Alex adding: "Even if the truckers have left town, the protest will continue. This fight is not over."

Within minutes of deploying Saturday morning, police had claimed a section of road in front of the prime minister’s office.

Officers pointed guns as they smashed truck windows and ordered occupants out, with smoke filling the air.

As the operation unfolded outside parliament, inside the complex, lawmakers resumed debating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s controversial use of emergency powers -- for the first time in 50 years -- to subdue the protests.

The Ottawa police operation was the largest ever seen in the capital, drawing hundreds of officers from across the nation.

Bell said police had opened several criminal investigations "that relate to the seizure of weapons."

And he warned participants in the protest that authorities -- who’ve already frozen Can$32 million in donations and bank accounts -- "will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges."

The Canadian trucker convoy, which inspired copycats in other countries, began as a protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccines to cross the US border.

Its demands grew, however, to include an end to all pandemic rules and, for many, a wider anti-establishment agenda.

At its peak, the movement also included blockades of US-Canada border crossings, including a key trade route across a bridge between Ontario and Detroit, Michigan -- all of which have since been lifted after costing the economy billions of dollars, according to the government.

Criticized for failing to act decisively on the protests, Trudeau this week invoked the Emergencies Act, which gives the government sweeping powers to deal with a major crisis.

But lawmakers split over their use.

Trudeau has said the act was not being used to call in the military against the protesters and denied restricting freedom of expression.

The objective was simply to "deal with the current threat and to get the situation fully under control," he said. "Illegal blockades and occupations are not peaceful protests."

COVID-19,

WORLD Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece
MOST POPULAR

  1. Prominent sociology professor becomes victim of phone scam

    Prominent sociology professor becomes victim of phone scam

  2. Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

    Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

  3. Minister urges people to get Turkovac shots

    Minister urges people to get Turkovac shots

  4. Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

    Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

  5. Over 193,000 Syrians became Turkish citizens: Minister

    Over 193,000 Syrians became Turkish citizens: Minister
Recommended
Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece
Western Europe cleans up after storm leaves at least a dozen dead

Western Europe cleans up after storm leaves at least a dozen dead
Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada’s trucker-led protests

Police move to clear last demonstrators in Canada’s trucker-led protests
Storm Eunice batters Europe

Storm Eunice batters Europe
WORLD Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

A passenger was on Sunday found alive on a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, coastguards said, with 11 truck drivers still missing.
ECONOMY Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

Gov’t mulls 25 pct electricity discount for businesses

The Turkish government is working on arrangements to reduce electricity bills some 25 percent for businesses, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor will be out to extend its stay atop the standings when it visits Alanyaspor on Feb. 20 for a Week 26 game.