Short-term external debt rises

ANKARA
Türkiye’s short-term external debt increased by 14.7 percent from the end of 2021 to reach $139.5 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock rose by 9.6 percent to $56.3 billion, while other sectors’ short-term external debt stock increased by 16.1 percent to $51.2 billion.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 10.1 percent to $9.9 billion.

FX deposits of non-residents - except banking sector - within residents banks increased by 14.8 percent compared with the end of 2021 to stand at $17.6 billion, and FX deposits of non-resident banks were $17.8 billion increasing by 14.0 percent over the same period.

Non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 16.7 percent to $11.0 billion, the Central Bank said.

The short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 17.2 percent to $26.0 billion and the short-term debt of private sector rose by 11.2 percent from the end of 2021 to $81.5 billion.

“As of end of September, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 46.7 percent U.S. dollars, 25.2 percent euro, 8.8 percent lira and 19.3 percent other currencies,” it said.

Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within 1 year or less regarding of the original maturity, was $185.3 billion, of which $15.5 billion belongs to the resident banks and private sectors to the banks’ branches and affiliates abroad.

From the borrowers side, public sector accounted for 20.1 percent, Central Bank accounted for 17.3 percent and private sector accounted 62.6 percent in total stock.

