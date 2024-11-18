Short-term external debt at $176 billion as of September

ANKARA
Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock inched up 0.1 percent from the end of 2023 to $176.4 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 15.5 percent to $79 billion, while other sectors’ short-term external debt stock decreased by 3.9 percent to $59 billion.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad increased by 60.8 percent to $20.3 billion.

FX deposits of non-residents — except banking sector — within resident banks decreased by 1.2 percent compared to the end of 2023, recording $19.8 billion.

In addition, non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 26.8 percent over the same period to $19.2 billion.

The short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, was up by 14.8 percent to $39.6 billion and the short-term debt of the private sector rose by 3.3 percent to $98.4 billion.

Short-term bond issues amounted to $ 6 billion as of the end of September, increasing from $1.7 billion at the end of 2023. In the same period, short-term debt to official creditors recorded $47 million.

“As of the end of September, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 47.3 percent U.S. dollar, 22.4 percent euro, 14.8 percent lira and 15.5 percent other currencies,” the Central Bank said.

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
