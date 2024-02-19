Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

ANKARA
Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $174.4 billion at the end of December, indicating an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank has said.

In this period, banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 10.1 percent to $68.4 billion, and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock rose by 10.8 percent to $59.6 billion, the official data showed on Feb. 19.

FX deposits of non-residents - except the banking sector - within resident banks decreased by 7.4 percent compared to the end of 2022, recording $20 billion, while FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $20.7 billion, increasing by 23.2 percent.

Non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 15.2 percent to $15.1 billion at the end of last year.

“From the borrowers’ side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of public banks, rose by 19.3 percent to $34.5 billion, and the short-term debt of the private sector increased by 7.5 percent to $93.6 billion compared to the end of 2022,” the Central Bank said.

As of the end of December, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock constitutes 50.3 percent U.S. dollars, 23.3 percent euro, 10 percent lira and 16.4 percent other currencies.

“Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within one year or less regarding of the original maturity, recorded $226.6 billion, of which $18.5 billion belongs to the resident banks and private sectors to the banks’ branches and affiliates abroad,” the Central Bank said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Short-term external debt at $174 billion

    Short-term external debt at $174 billion

  2. Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

    Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

  3. Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

    Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

  4. At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

    At least six killed, 30 trapped in Afghanistan avalanche

  5. Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

    Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin
Recommended
Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

Türkiye Russia’s most reliable gas partner: Putin

Turkish defense firms ink $10 billion in deals last year

Turkish defense firms ink $10 billion in deals last year
OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media
Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz

Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz
Conventional policies to be implemented to curb inflation: Şimşek

Conventional policies to be implemented to curb inflation: Şimşek
Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent
WORLD Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

Navalny team says relatives refused access to his body for third day

The relatives of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been refused access to his body for a third day, his team said Monday, saying his mother was "not allowed" into a morgue where it could be being held.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $174.4 billion at the end of December, indicating an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿