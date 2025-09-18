Short-term external debt at $170.9 billion in July

Short-term external debt at $170.9 billion in July

ISTANBUL
Short-term external debt at $170.9 billion in July

Türkiye's short-term external debt was up to $170.9 billion at the end of July, the Central Bank said on Sept. 18.

The figure rose 1.1 percent from the previous month's $169 billion, the data showed.

The banks’ short-term external debt increased 1.3 percent to $74.4 billion, and the short-term external debt of other sectors climbed 2.1 percent to $67.7 billion over the same period.

The short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans Turkish banks took from abroad dropped 3.5 percent to $9.8 billion, while foreign exchange deposits of non-residents in local banks fell 2 percent to $19.5 billion.

"FX deposits of non-residents, excluding the banking sector, recorded $20.9 billion, decreasing by 0.2 percent," the Central Bank said in a statement.

"In addition, non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 7.8 percent and recorded $24.2 billion," it added.

The trade credit liabilities linked to foreign trade transactions rose 1.7 percent to $62.4 billion in July, while liabilities arising from cash loans increased 6.6 percent to $5.3 billion, the data showed.

The currency breakdown of the debt stock was 36 percent in U.S. dollars, 26 percent in euros, 23 percent in Turkish liras and 15 percent in other currencies.

On a remaining maturity basis, including external debt within one year, Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at the end of July totaled $223.3 billion.

short term,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Jerusalem is honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

    Jerusalem is 'honor of humanity’: Erdoğan at defense technology festival

  2. Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

    Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

  3. Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

    Over 1.1 million join competitions at Istanbul’s Teknofest

  4. Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

    Erdoğan unveils 3 bln lira support for cooperatives

  5. Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media

    Russian FM Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN next week: Russian state media
Recommended
IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond
Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $378 billion in July
Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel

Nvidia to invest $5 billion in struggling rival Intel
Leaders of Canada and Mexico vow closer economic ties

Leaders of Canada and Mexico vow closer economic ties
East Germanys empty towns try to lure people with trial living

East Germany's empty towns try to lure people with 'trial living'
Xiaomi to remotely fix assisted driving flaw in 110,000 SU7 cars

Xiaomi to remotely fix assisted driving flaw in 110,000 SU7 cars
Economic stability strengthening: Şimşek tells business leaders

Economic stability strengthening: Şimşek tells business leaders
WORLD Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

Trump and Xi talk on TikTok, US-China trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone Friday with expectations that they were set to finalize the fate of the hugely popular and influential video app TikTok, as well as discussing trade.
ECONOMY IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿