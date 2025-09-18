Short-term external debt at $170.9 billion in July

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's short-term external debt was up to $170.9 billion at the end of July, the Central Bank said on Sept. 18.

The figure rose 1.1 percent from the previous month's $169 billion, the data showed.

The banks’ short-term external debt increased 1.3 percent to $74.4 billion, and the short-term external debt of other sectors climbed 2.1 percent to $67.7 billion over the same period.

The short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans Turkish banks took from abroad dropped 3.5 percent to $9.8 billion, while foreign exchange deposits of non-residents in local banks fell 2 percent to $19.5 billion.

"FX deposits of non-residents, excluding the banking sector, recorded $20.9 billion, decreasing by 0.2 percent," the Central Bank said in a statement.

"In addition, non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits increased by 7.8 percent and recorded $24.2 billion," it added.

The trade credit liabilities linked to foreign trade transactions rose 1.7 percent to $62.4 billion in July, while liabilities arising from cash loans increased 6.6 percent to $5.3 billion, the data showed.

The currency breakdown of the debt stock was 36 percent in U.S. dollars, 26 percent in euros, 23 percent in Turkish liras and 15 percent in other currencies.

On a remaining maturity basis, including external debt within one year, Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at the end of July totaled $223.3 billion.