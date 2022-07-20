Short-term external debt at $135 billion

ANKARA

The short-term external debt stock increased by 10.6 percent compared with the end of 2021 to stand at $134.5 as of end-May, the Central Bank said yesterday.

Over the same period, the country’s banks’ short-term external debt stock increased by 9.2 percent to $6.1 billion and other sectors’ short-term external debt stock rose by 10.9 percent to $49 billion.

Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad were up by 11.1 percent to $12.3 billion.

“FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) with residents banks increased by 0.8 percent from the end of 2021 to $15.4 billion, while non-residents’ Turkish Lira deposits rose by 16 percent and reached $11.billion,” the Central Bank said.

The short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 9.5 percent to $24.3 billion and the short-term debt of private sector rose by 10.1 percent to $80.8 billion compared with the end of 2021.

“As of end of May, the currency breakdown of short-term external debt stock composed of 45.5 percent U.S. dollars, 25.9 percent euro, 9.1 percent lira and 19.5 percent other currencies.”

Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within 1 year or less, was $182.3 billion, of which $17.5 billion belongs to the resident banks and private sectors to the banks’ branches and affiliates abroad, the bank said.