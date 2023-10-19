Sharon Stone says she is grateful for painting

Sharon Stone says she is grateful for painting

CONNECTICUT
Sharon Stone says she is grateful for painting

Known best for acting roles in films like “Casino” and “Basic Instinct,” Sharon Stone has discovered a love of painting and launched a new exhibition of her giant canvases at the C. Parker Gallery in Greenwich, Connecticut this week.

" I love painting in the big scale and it's opened something in me... It's moved something inside of me. And my first show was called 'Shedding' because I started realizing I was shedding a lot of oppression," said Stone. Over the past several years she has carved out studio space in her home where she works both indoors and outdoors.

Her first showing of work was in California. The new show, her second, titled “Welcome to My Garden” features 19 paintings.

Stone says she is grateful for her new outlet because she has suffered many health problems for years that kept her from getting steady acting work.

"I mean, everyone thought I was going to die. So many, many, many bad things happened to me because people presumed that I was dead. So, like, my bank account somehow went to zero while I was in the hospital, my money disappeared. I lost custody of my child. My career ended," Stone says.

Now she says she has taken control of her health and treatment and painting has helped her healing.

"I'm a woman with a brain seizure condition. I have a disability, and painting has helped me not have the anxiety I had. I stopped cutting my hair because I was just so anxious all the time. I was just so anxious that I wasn't going to be OK and I couldn't be accepted and it wouldn't be right," Stone explained

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov

Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 

    Russia ready to discuss Türkiye’s proposal over Israel-Palestine conflict: Lavrov 

  2. Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

    Turkish, Iranian top soldiers talk over phone on regional conflict

  3. Türkiye declares 3-day mourning over Gaza hospital strike

    Türkiye declares 3-day mourning over Gaza hospital strike

  4. Israel arranges two Istanbul flights for citizens' return

    Israel arranges two Istanbul flights for citizens' return

  5. US closes Adana consulate amid Gaza protests

    US closes Adana consulate amid Gaza protests
Recommended
Great vibrations of Mark Rothko at blockbuster show

Great vibrations' of Mark Rothko at blockbuster show
Grand jury to decide on new manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin

Grand jury to decide on new manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin
Madonna faces fine after breaching strict venue rules

Madonna faces fine after 'breaching' strict venue rules
Ancient ways of natural wine find new fans

Ancient ways of natural wine find new fans
Cartoon competition announces award winners

Cartoon competition announces award winners
Rodin statue unlocated in Scottish collections

Rodin statue 'unlocated' in Scottish collections
WORLD Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Xi says will work with Egypt to help stabilise Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt's prime minister on Thursday that Beijing hoped to work with his country to bring "more stability" to the Middle East, state media reported, as the Israel-Hamas conflict cast a shadow over the region.

ECONOMY Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britains Shell

Qatar signs 27-year gas deal with Britain's Shell

Qatar has agreed to supply British firm Shell with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf emirate's state-owned energy company announced yesterday.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

Volleyball Federation warns TPAO over ‘sponsorship impression”

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has sent a warning to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) as it conveyed an “impression of being a sponsor" of the women's national team by incorporating both their emblem and the federation's logo side by side in the photo shared on social media to celebrate the European Championship victory.