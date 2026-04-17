Share of wind and solar in Türkiye’s installed capacity reaches 33 percent

Share of wind and solar in Türkiye’s installed capacity reaches 33 percent

ISTANBUL
Share of wind and solar in Türkiye’s installed capacity reaches 33 percent

Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity reached 124,891 megawatts by the end of March, according to data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ).

The country’s solar power capacity rose by 17.3 percent year-on-year to 26,339 megawatts, while wind power capacity increased by 14 percent to 15,066 megawatts. The share of wind and solar in total installed capacity rose from 30 percent in March last year to 33 percent this year.

Türkiye’s total renewable energy capacity reached 77,601 megawatts by the end of March. During this period, hydroelectric power plants accounted for 32,304 megawatts, geothermal energy for 1,772 megawatts, and bioenergy for 2,120 megawatts. Including solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal and bioenergy sources, the share of renewables in total installed capacity increased from 60 percent in March last year to 62.1 percent this year.

In terms of the number of power plants, solar energy led with 39,760 facilities, followed by hydroelectric plants with 775, wind plants with 407, bioenergy plants with 367 and geothermal plants with 68.

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