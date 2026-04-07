Several dead in fresh Ukraine, Russia strikes

KIEV

Russian aerial attacks Tuesday killed four people, including a child, in Ukraine as a drone strike by Kiev hit a house in Russia, killing a child and his parents, according to reports from local officials on both sides.

The two sides have stepped up deadly long-range drone and missile attacks in recent months, mainly targeting energy infrastructure, with Moscow aiming to dent Ukrainian resolve and Kiev targeting Russian energy revenues.

In Russia, a Ukrainian drone strike on a residential building killed a boy and two adults in the Russian region of Vladimir, east of Moscow.

The region is more than 500 kilometers from the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

In Ukraine, a Russian drone attack on a passenger bus in the frontline city of Nikopol killed at least three people and wounded 12 others.

The bus was "pulling up to the stop, there were people both on board and at the stop," the head of the region's military administration Oleksandr Ganzha wrote on social media.

"This was not a random strike. It was a deliberate act of terror against civilians," he added.

Overnight, a separate Russian drone strike on the Dnipropetrovsk region killed an 11-year-old boy and wounded five others when a house caught fire,

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 6 that Ukraine has relayed its proposal for a mutual ceasefire on striking energy targets to Russia via U.S. mediators.

“If Russia is ready to stop striking our energy sector, we will be ready to respond in kind," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"And this proposal of ours, conveyed through the Americans, has been communicated to the Russian side," he added.