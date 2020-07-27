Sertab Erener performs at Bodrum Ancient Theater

MUĞLA

Singer Sertab Erener, Turkey’s only Eurovision winner, performed July 25 as part of the Kerkisolfej Summer Concerts Aegean Tour in Bodrum district of the Aegean province of Muğla.

The concert was the first in a concert series held for the first time this year in the ancient theater.

At the concert in the historical and mystical venue of the Bodrum Ancient Theater, all the necessary measures were taken at the entrances due to the pandemic. The ancient theater has a capacity of more than 3,000 people but the concert took place with 500 ticketed viewers only due to the pandemic.

“I hardly believed we could see today. We are a little bit short of audience tonight, but that’s O.K. We are always together and we are healthy. I saw you come. You were all very careful. I thank each one of you for this. Please do not lose your attention while you leave too,” said Erener at the beginning of the concert.

In the second half of the concert, which lasted for two hours, Erener performed songs from her new album.

The Kerkisolfej Summer Concerts Bodrum Ancient Theater concerts will continue with Büyük Ev Ablukada on Aug. 1, Ayta Sözeri on Aug. 2, Duman on Aug. 3, Gazapizm on Aug. 8, Levent Yüksel on Aug. 12, Mabel Matiz on Aug. 15 and Erol Evgin on Aug. 22.