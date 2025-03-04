Serbian lawmakers injured during fight in parliament

BELGRADE
Three lawmakers were injured Tuesday during a clash between opposition and ruling party members in Serbia’s parliament, according to Radio Television of Serbia (RTS).

Parliament President Ana Brnabic said an eight-month pregnant MP was injured, and another suffered serious injuries after being pepper-sprayed and hit with a bottle.

Another MP, allegedly struck by a stun grenade, suffered a stroke and is in critical condition.

Tensions escalated when opposition lawmakers​​​​​​​ attempted to approach Brnabic but were stopped by security following the adoption of an agenda during a session to discuss the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic and a law on higher education.

Opposition members then lit torches and threw smoke bombs, filling the assembly hall with red, black and white smoke, while MPs threw water bottles, egg cartons and used pepper spray, causing further chaos.

Two MPs reportedly submitted their resignation following the incident.​​​​​​​

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms

US engaged in direct talks with Hamas, White House confirms
