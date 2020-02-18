Serb region threatens Bosnia secession over judges row

  • February 18 2020 10:14:55

Serb region threatens Bosnia secession over judges row

SARAJEVO - Agence France-Presse
Serb region threatens Bosnia secession over judges row

Bosnian Serbs threatened on Feb. 17 to secede in a bid to rid Bosnia's top court of foreign judges, risking another political crisis.    

The parliament in Republika Srpska -- which shares some central institutions with the Muslim-Croat Federation -- gave a 60-day deadline for reform of Bosnia's Constitutional Court.    

"Goodbye Bosnia, welcome RS-exit," said Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency. "We will see each other in 60 days."    

Three foreign judges serve on the court along with two Croats, two Muslims and two Serbs -- a legacy of the peace deal that ended the 1992-1995 war and divided Bosnia along ethnic lines.    

The court decided earlier this month that unclaimed agricultural land was automatically the property of the central Bosnian state rather than Republika Srpska -- contradicting Bosnian Serb law.    

"Serbs are frustrated over constant efforts aimed at destroying their identity," Republika Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic told the MPs.    

The deputies backed a decision taken last week by their leaders that Serb representatives in Bosnia's central bodies would down tools and stop taking part in decision-making.    

The foreign ambassadors warned in a statement that "unilateral withdrawal from institutions, or blockages of decision-making within them, are unacceptable".    

"The red line was crossed," said Dodik of the court decision on the weekend.    

Dodik, who has repeatedly voiced his ambition to organise a referendum on Republika Srpska independence in recent days, accused the West of contributing to efforts by Bosnian Muslims "to choke Republika Srpska".    

He said he would be "even more convinced" after 60 days that Republika Srpska needed to secede.    

Bosnia's 1992-1995 war between its Croats, Muslims and Serbs claimed some 100,000 lives.    

Although the settlement that ended the war is largely intact, Bosnia is plagued by instability, divisions and political crises -- politicians took more than a year to agree a government after the last election.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  5. A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed

    A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed
Recommended
SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship
Amazons Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight
Maduro says not afraid of military combat in Venezuela

Maduro says 'not afraid of military combat' in Venezuela

Libyas Mitiga airport closed due to Haftar attack

Libya's Mitiga airport closed due to Haftar attack
Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus

Hundreds of Americans flown home from cruise ship, 14 with coronavirus
UN urges ceasefire to avoid catastrophe in northwest Syria

UN urges ceasefire to avoid catastrophe in northwest Syria
WORLD SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Feb. 17 but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone.    
ECONOMY Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 away on Feb. 17 night to raise hopes for UEFA Champions League.