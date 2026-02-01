Separatist attacks in Pakistan kill 33

Separatist attacks in Pakistan kill 33

ISLAMABAD
Separatist attacks in Pakistan kill 33

Separatists launched "coordinated" attacks across Pakistan's Balochistan province on Jan. 31, killing at least 15 security personnel and 18 civilians, the military said, the latest violence in the insurgency-hit southwestern region.

Officials said 92 militants including "three suicide bombers" were also killed.

Pakistan has been battling a separatist insurgency in Balochistan for decades, with frequent attacks on security forces, foreign nationals and non-locals in the mineral-rich province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

The military's media wing said in a statement that attacks had taken place in multiple locations including the provincial capital Quetta and Gwadar.

"Eighteen innocent civilians" and 15 security personnel were killed, the military's media wing (ISPR) said in a statement, putting the death toll among the militants at 92.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the civilians were not immediately clear.

Baloch separatists have previously targeted civilians believed to have collaborated with state agencies.

A senior military official in Islamabad said the attacks were "coordinated but poorly executed", adding that they had "failed due to poor planning and rapid collapse under effective security response."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised security forces for "foiling" the attacks.

"We will continue the war against terrorism until its complete eradication," he said in a statement, in which he accused India of backing the separatists.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Iran president orders talks with US as Trump hopeful of deal

Iran president orders talks with US as Trump hopeful of deal
US talking deal with highest people in Cuba: Trump

US talking deal with 'highest people' in Cuba: Trump
UK ex-ambassador quits Labour over Epstein links

UK ex-ambassador quits Labour over Epstein links
Greek PM initiates bid to revise constitution

Greek PM initiates bid to revise constitution
Türkiye emerges as possible venue for US-Iran talks: Report

Türkiye emerges as possible venue for US-Iran talks: Report
Snapchat blocks 415,000 underage accounts in Australia

Snapchat blocks 415,000 underage accounts in Australia
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿