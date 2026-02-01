Senior gang figure arrested after extradition from Hungary

An Ankara court has arrested Serdar Sertçelik, a senior figure in the Ayhan Bora Kaplan organized crime syndicate, after he was extradited to Türkiye from Hungary, Turkish judicial sources said over the weekend.

Sertçelik, described by authorities as the second most prominent name in the criminal network led by Kaplan, was arrested in Hungary on May 25, 2024, while he was the subject of an Interpol red notice.

Following his extradition, he was brought to the capital Ankara.

During his initial testimony to the prosecutor, Sertçelik reportedly invoked his right to remain silent, citing the length of his detention abroad and the extensive scope of the investigation.

He told prosecutors that he would submit a detailed defense at a later stage.

Sertçelik was subsequently jailed pending trial.

The case is part of a broader investigation into the Ayhan Bora Kaplan crime organization, which has been linked to multiple offenses across Türkiye.

Kaplan himself was previously sentenced by an Ankara court to a total of 68 years in prison.

The criminal network drew nationwide attention in 2024 after allegations emerged that some of its members had ties to police officers in the capital, prompting the suspension of three senior police officials.

The developments come as Türkiye intensifies its crackdown on organized crime.

Late last year, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said security forces dismantled 552 criminal organizations through nationwide operations. According to Yerlikaya, 6,788 suspects have been arrested, while assets worth 76 billion Turkish Liras linked to criminal groups were seized in the first 10 months of this year alone.

 

