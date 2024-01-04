Selçuk Bayraktar top taxpayer in 2022

ISTANBUL
Selçuk Bayraktar, the board chairman of Baykar, which produces well-known unmanned aerial vehicles, was the top individual taxpayer in 2022.

Bayraktar, who also serves as the chief technology officer at Baykar, paid a total of 564.1 million Turkish Liras ($18.95 million) in income tax, according to a statement from the country’s Revenue Administration.

Rahmi Koç, the honorary chair and member of the board of directors at Koç Holding, Türkiye’s largest industrial group, ranked third at 201 million liras.

Businesspeople Mehmet Sinan Tara and İpek Kıraç came eighth and ninth with 120 million liras and 116 million liras paid in taxes, respectively.

Ömer Koç, who paid 114 million liras, ranked 10th in the top individual taxpayers 2022 list.

The names of other individuals ranked in the top 10 were not disclosed.

More than 4 million taxpayers submitted their tax returns for 2022.

The tax collection from the declared amount stood at 106.8 billion liras, according to the statement from the revenue authority.

Among the top 100 taxpayers, 87 were from Istanbul. The capital Ankara had seven individuals on the list, while İzmir, the country’s third-largest city by population, had three. One individual from the southeastern province of Diyarbakır also made it to the top 100 list.

Baykar Technologies,

