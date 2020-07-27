Sectoral confidence recovers in July

  • July 27 2020 11:02:00

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Confidence in Turkey's services, retail trade and construction sectors advanced considerably in July as coronavirus restrictions were eased, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on July 27.

The services confidence index registered the largest improvement this month, up 20.2% from June to 66.7 points, as business situation and demand turnover got better over the past three months. 

Sector managers expect a rise in demand turnover in the coming periods.

Turkey's construction sector confidence index reached 87 in July, rising 11.6% from last month, mainly driven by increase in current overall order books sub-index.

The retail trade sector index climbed 9.6% to 94.6 during the same period, as managers in the sector saw business activity-sales jump notably from June.

