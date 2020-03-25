Sectoral confidence down in March

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Confidence in Turkey’s services and retail trade sectors weakened while the construction sector improved in March compared to last month, the country's statistical institute said on March 25.

Amid concerns over coronavirus, the services confidence index was 92.5 points this month, down 6 percent from February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported, as all sub-indexes saw slides.

The retail trade sector index fell 1.2 percent to 101.7 in March from 102.9 last month, driven by drops in the business activity-sales expectation and business activity-sales indices during the same period.

Turkey's construction sector confidence index saw a rise of 3.7 percent month-on-month to 77.2 in March.

"Total employment expectation over the next three months sub-index increased by 5.4 percent to 93.4. Current overall order books sub-index became 61.1, increasing 1.2 percent," it said.