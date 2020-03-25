Sectoral confidence down in March

  • March 25 2020 11:03:06

Sectoral confidence down in March

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Sectoral confidence down in March

Alamy Photo

Confidence in Turkey’s services and retail trade sectors weakened while the construction sector improved in March compared to last month, the country's statistical institute said on March 25.

Amid concerns over coronavirus, the services confidence index was 92.5 points this month, down 6 percent from February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported, as all sub-indexes saw slides.

The retail trade sector index fell 1.2 percent to 101.7 in March from 102.9 last month, driven by drops in the business activity-sales expectation and business activity-sales indices during the same period.

Turkey's construction sector confidence index saw a rise of 3.7 percent month-on-month to 77.2 in March.

"Total employment expectation over the next three months sub-index increased by 5.4 percent to 93.4. Current overall order books sub-index became 61.1, increasing 1.2 percent," it said.

Economy, sectoral confidence,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll up seven to 44, with 343 new cases

  2. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  3. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

  4. Turkey’s biggest basin struggles with drought

    Turkey’s biggest basin struggles with drought

  5. Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package

    Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package
Recommended
Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March
Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports

Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports
Turkish Cargo ups capacity to carry anti-virus supplies

Turkish Cargo ups capacity to carry anti-virus supplies
Treasury borrows $650 mln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $650 mln from domestic markets
Türk Eximbank takes steps to back exporters amid virus

Türk Eximbank takes steps to back exporters amid virus
Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package

Turkey unveils grand tax deferral package
WORLD Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

Istanbul prosecutor's office said on March 25 it had prepared an indictment against 20 suspects over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, including the former deputy head of Saudi Arabia's general intelligence and a former royal adviser.
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 75.3 percent of its capacity in March, the country's Central Bank said on March 25.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.