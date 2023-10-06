Second round of Fukushima water release begins

Second round of Fukushima water release begins

TOKYO
Second round of Fukushima water release begins

Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant said it began releasing a second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea yesterday after the first round of discharges ended smoothly.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said workers activated a pump to dilute the treated water with large amounts of seawater, slowly sending the mixture into the ocean through an underground tunnel.

The plant's first wastewater release began Aug. 24 and ended Sept. 11. During the 17-day first release, TEPCO discharged 7,800 tons of treated water from 10 tanks.

About 1.34 million tons of radioactive wastewater is stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant.

The water has accumulated at the plant since it was crippled by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

In the second discharge TEPCO plans to release another 7,800 metric tons of treated wastewater into the Pacific Ocean over 17 days.

TEPCO and the government say the wastewater is treated to reduce radioactive materials to safe levels, and then is diluted with seawater to make it much safer than international standards.

They say discharging the water into the sea is unavoidable because the tanks will reach capacity early next year and space at the plant will be needed for its decommissioning, which is expected to take decades.

The wastewater discharges, which also are expected to continue for decades, have been strongly opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries including South Korea, where hundreds of people staged protest rallies. China banned all imports of Japanese seafood, badly hurting Japanese seafood exporters.

Japan’s government has set up a relief fund to find new markets and reduce the impact of China's ban.

Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

    Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

  2. Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile, Putin says

    Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile, Putin says

  3. Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

    Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

  4. Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

    Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

  5. IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

    IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings
Recommended
Defense industry’s exports climb to $3.8 billion in January-September

Defense industry’s exports climb to $3.8 billion in January-September
IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings
Regulations for short-term rentals taking shape

Regulations for short-term rentals taking shape
Some 80 initial public offerings in pipeline

Some 80 initial public offerings in pipeline
Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan

Central Bank has no exchange rate target: Erkan
Auto sales on course to reach 1 million this year

Auto sales on course to reach 1 million this year
WORLD Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

US President Joe Biden on Thursday defended plans to extend the border wall with Mexico, saying he didn't think such barriers worked but that he was bound by laws introduced under Donald Trump.
ECONOMY IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will tackle the thorny issue of institutional reform at their upcoming annual meetings in Morocco next week.

SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.