Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar

MINNEAPOLIS

The killing of a U.S. citizen by federal immigration agents on Saturday — the second in Minneapolis this month — sparked new protests and impassioned demands by local leaders for the Trump administration to end its operation in the city.

Federal agents shot dead Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, while scuffling with him on an icy roadway, less than three weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed Renee Good, also 37, in her car.

The Trump administration quickly claimed, as it did after Good's death, that Pretti had intended to harm the federal agents, even as video of the incident appeared to contradict their account.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pointed to a pistol and ammunition it said was discovered on Pretti.

"He was there to perpetuate violence," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told a briefing, while White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller referred to Pretti as an "assassin," in a post amplified on X by Vice President JD Vance.

However, as with Good's death, cell phone footage of the incident raised serious questions about the federal government's description of the incident.

Video aired widely by U.S. media, which AFP has not verified, shows Pretti filming agents in the snow-lined street and directing traffic.

After an agent shoves a woman protester to the ground on the sidewalk, Pretti steps in between them and is sprayed in the face by a chemical irritant.

The agent then pulls Pretti to the ground and several officers struggle to detain him on the icy roadway.

Seconds later, as an officer apparently discovers and pulls a gun from Pretti's pants, agents open fire, also shooting his motionless body several times from a distance.

Pretti's parents in a statement circulated by U.S. media called him a "kindhearted soul" and accused the Trump administration of telling "sickening lies" about their son.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the shooting "horrific" and demanded state authorities lead the investigation.

"The federal government cannot be trusted to lead this investigation. The state will handle it, period," Walz told a news conference.

Federal authorities controversially blocked local investigators from jointly probing Good's death.

One Senate Republican on Saturday called for a joint investigation into the shooting.

"The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake," Senator Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, wrote on X.

"There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth."

'Insurrection'

Republican President Donald Trump meanwhile ratcheted up his war of words with Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, accusing the Democratic leaders of "inciting insurrection" with their rhetoric.

Trump had previously threatened to send troops to Minnesota by invoking the Insurrection Act.

As the president presses a sweeping campaign to deport undocumented migrants, thousands of ICE agents have been deployed to the Democratic-led city.

Public outrage was also rekindled earlier this week by the detention of a five-year-old boy as federal agents sought to arrest his father.

Frey at a news conference urged Trump to end the federal immigration operation, which has sparked sometimes violent demonstrations.

"This is a moment to act like a leader. Put Minneapolis, put America first in this moment — let's achieve peace. Let's end this operation."

Police Chief Brian O'Hara said an "incredibly volatile scene" erupted after the shooting as protesters arrived, with local officials unable to secure the scene for investigation.

O'Hara told a later briefing that Minnesota National Guard troops would help secure a vehicle exclusion zone set up around the site.

Local resident Maria, 56, told AFP the situation in the city was "escalating."

"They're attacking and terrorizing our communities right now."

Hundreds of protesters gathered in a park in Minneapolis Saturday evening, despite bitterly cold temperatures in the northern U.S. city.

The shooting comes a day after tens of thousands of people braved the cold to gather in downtown Minneapolis to voice opposition to the federal operation.

2nd Amendment

O'Hara said police believed the victim did not have any serious criminal background and was a "lawful gun owner with a permit to carry."

Some gun rights advocates — often staunch supporters of the president — have raised concerns after the Trump administration quickly linked Pretti's legal gun possession to an intent to do mass harm.

The Gun Owners of America (GOA) condemned a statement by Bill Essayli, a federal prosecutor in California, who had said on X: "If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you."

"The Second Amendment protects Americans' right to bear arms while protesting — a right the federal government must not infringe upon," GOA said in a statement.