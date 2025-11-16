Schools set to resume after week-long break marked with travel rush

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s week-long midterm break drew to a close on Nov. 16, sending nearly 20 million students back to classrooms on Nov. 17 after a period marked by domestic travel, predominantly unusually warm weather and a welcome boost for local tourism.

While some families enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather in their own cities, others opted for day trips, cultural excursions or short getaways to popular destinations and coastal resorts along the Mediterranean and Aegean.

One of the country’s most iconic destinations, the central province of Nevşehir’s Cappadocia, emerged as a favorite spot for families.

The UNESCO-listed region experienced heavy footfall as visitors explored its valleys, open-air museums and panoramic viewpoints. Hot-air balloon flights, ATV rides and horseback tours were fully booked throughout the week, creating a lively atmosphere in what is typically a quieter autumn period.

Families visiting from other cities said they used the break to both rest and offer their children new cultural experiences.

Emrah Hökkaş, who traveled from Istanbul with his children, said the region offered both entertainment and learning opportunities. “Cappadocia is a great place for the children to get a sense of culture.”

In Istanbul, the last day of the holiday brought a different kind of break-time activity. With temperatures unusually warm for mid-November, residents crowded the city’s waterfronts.

In Beşiktaş, people strolled along the Bosphorus, parents watched their children play by the water and tourists stopped to capture the views.

Many described the weather as “springlike,” taking advantage of the sunshine before the school routine resumes.

“The weather is beautiful, almost like a spring day. We decided to walk around Beşiktaş and enjoy it,” said a resident named Meryem Akyel.

Children, too, expressed excitement at spending time outdoors.

Nine-year-old Zeynep Taşkent said she never gets tired of the view: “I don’t even know how many times I’ve been to the Bosphorus, but I love it every time. The weather is so warm, much nicer than usual for this season.”

According to the education calendar, the first semester will end on Jan. 16 next year, followed by a two-week winter holiday from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30. The second semester will begin on Feb. 2 and continue until June 26, with another midterm break scheduled for March 16-20.