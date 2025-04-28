Schools across Istanbul set to open with quake awareness training

ISTANBUL

In the aftermath of recent seismic activity, all public and private schools across Istanbul will begin classes on April 28 with a lesson on disaster awareness training aimed at preparing students for earthquakes and other natural disasters.

After the 6.2-magnitude quake off Istanbul’s coast on April 23, schools in Istanbul suspended classes on April 24 and 25. On April 28, students will return to their schools following a brief four-day break.

The initiative aims to welcome students with an enlightening lesson, designed to teach them essential behaviors during earthquakes and other natural disasters, including the "drop, cover, and hold on" technique, how to prepare an emergency kit and the significance of gathering points.

As subsequent tremors continued to shake the region after April 23, schools across the provinces Tekirdağ, Kocaeli and Yalova also suspended classes. However, this training lesson on natural disasters only applies to Istanbul schools.

Murat Mücahit Yentür, Istanbul's director of education, emphasized the importance of disaster preparedness for students.

"Our primary goal is to emphasize that education is the most crucial factor when it comes to disaster preparedness. Through awareness campaigns, we aim to reduce disaster risks and raise individuals who are ready for any emergency. We will be ensuring that disaster awareness is kept alive as part of the education process.”

Yentür also noted that the scope of disaster awareness would extend beyond students to include parents and school officials.

In parallel with such steps to brief children on disaster preparedness after the earthquakes, experts also highlight the psychological impact of the recent seismic events on children.

Professor Dr. Zeynep Şimşek, dean of Istanbul Bilgi University Faculty of Health Sciences, explained that traumatic events like earthquakes can lead to emotional and behavioral regression in children, although these effects are temporary.

Despite the fact that the major 6.2 earthquake did not result in fatalities or major structural collapses, it ignited widespread panic across the metropolis, prompting thousands of residents to sleep outdoors for consecutive nights.

This atmosphere, full of panic, anxiety and fear, might trigger some undesirable behaviors in children.

"After traumatic events such as earthquakes, children might experience behaviors like bedwetting, difficulty sleeping alone or trouble speaking. These symptoms are natural and usually pass with time," Şimşek noted.

She further explained that children need both emotional and physical support to process such experiences. Activities like balloon inflating, painting and engaging in regular routines can help reduce anxiety and provide a sense of security, according to the expert.

Meanwhile, as citizens seek ways of preparing themselves for a possible greater earthquake and search for reliable early warning systems, experts warn of a rise in fraudulent earthquake notification apps.

Cybersecurity experts urge users to be cautious, as some applications claiming to predict earthquakes may contain malware or spread misinformation.

Post-quake report unveils 1,025 buildings with minor damage

In the ongoing damage assessment in Istanbul following the 6.2-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Silivri, authorities have inspected a total of 15,013 buildings, of which 1,025 have sustained minor damage.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum revealed the aftermath toll, reporting that 12,398 of the inspected buildings were found to be undamaged.

He noted that the assessments are continuing, with additional inspections carried out based on citizen reports.

Following the earthquakes, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute at Boğaziçi University also released a report detailing over 400 aftershocks following the earthquake. The aftershocks were concentrated within a 15-20 kilometer radius of the epicenter.

Aftershocks are expected to continue for a while, the observatory further stated.

The ongoing assessments and aftershock monitoring are crucial in ensuring the safety and stability of Istanbul’s infrastructure in the aftermath of the recent seismic events.