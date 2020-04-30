Schools may be reopened on June 1: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey may reopen schools on June 1 if normalization from the novel coronavirus pandemic proceeds as planned, the country's national education minister said on April 29.

"If the normalization process continues as expected, we would open schools on June 1," Ziya Selçuk said in a live interview with CNN Turk.

Selçuk had previously announced that a remote education would continue in Turkey via TV and online lessons until May 31 as part of measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Turkey first began remote education on March 23, with Selcuk teaching the first lesson to millions of students nationwide.

On March 13, Turkey announced that all educational facilities from primary schools to universities would be suspended so the virus could be contained in the country.





