School marks centenary with pioneering legacy

School marks centenary with pioneering legacy

Zülal Atagün- İZMİR
School marks centenary with pioneering legacy

The İzmir Girls' High School, one of the first educational institutions in the history of the Turkish Republic, is commemorating the centenary with a deep sense of reverence attributed to both two visits from the nation’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and numerous pioneering alumnae who have significantly shaped the role of women and led the charge in societal progress of females in the newly established country.

Amidst Atatürk's unflagging commitment to education, elevating women's participation in society with outstanding professions and roles was a paramount priority in the newly established Turkish Republic, after six centuries of Ottoman rule.

The declaration of the republic on Oct. 29, 1923, also repleted with the establishment of many schools and universities that emphasized modern and internationally recognized disciplines, in contrast to the traditional Ottoman medreses.

During a time when only two girls' high schools were established, one of them, the Izmir Girls' High School, received two visits from “Headteacher” Atatürk.

In the year 1925, when the school produced its first graduates and hosted the great leader, there were just three graduates.

Nevertheless, Atatürk, the staunch advocate of girls' education, perceived this modest number as the harbinger of a burgeoning educational fervor.

In the school's guestbook, which was then located in a mansion in today’s Alsancak district, Atatürk wrote: "I am very pleased with my visit to İzmir Girls' High School. The serious and well-directed efforts of the headmistress and male teachers are conspicuous, deserving both esteem and admiration. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Oct. 14, 1925.”

Atatürk's second visit transpired in the school's contemporary edifice, which stands to this day as a testament to its enduring legacy.

According to memoirs, Atatürk entered classrooms, conversed with students, spoke in French during a class, read texts at a literature lesson, posed questions during geometry class, participated in art activities and toured the science laboratories. Many individuals who were students at that time wrote in their memoirs that they would never forget the day when Atatürk, the head teacher, attended their classes.

At the end of the day, in the memory book presented to him for the second time, Atatürk wrote: "I am particularly pleased with the discipline I witnessed at Izmir Girls' High School, as well as the great care and enthusiasm in imparting and acquiring knowledge and national education. I thank the educators. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Feb. 1, 1931.”

The current principal of the school and a 1993 alumna, Suna Yoldaş Özdemirçelik highlighted the school's role in nurturing an outstanding generation and pioneering women who exerted a profound influence on the trajectory of Türkiye.

“For instance, İlhan Ayverdi, the daughter of a family from Manisa sent to study in İzmir, became the founder of a literary foundation. Nermin Abadan Unat, one of the first female academicians at the Law Faculty, graduated from here.”

She noted that the school proudly celebrates the centenary of the republic by recognizing its role in shaping Türkiye’s development, taking initiative and serving as an example to numerous influential and pioneering women through its educational contributions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

    Envoys extend warm wishes to Türkiye on its centenary

  2. Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

    Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

  3. Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

    Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

  4. Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

    Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

  5. 'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war

    'Many more to die' from Gaza siege, UN warns on day 21 of war
Recommended
Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan

Developments in world show importance of Turkic states: Erdoğan
Locals start to craft Christmas wreaths for export

Locals start to craft Christmas wreaths for export
Minister urges WHO action to secure health services in Gaza

Minister urges WHO action to secure health services in Gaza
Turkish Cyprus hosts joint drills with Türkiye

Turkish Cyprus hosts joint drills with Türkiye
Confiscated fishery products donated to charities

Confiscated fishery products donated to charities
Breast cancer becomes most common type: Ministry

Breast cancer becomes most common type: Ministry
WORLD Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Mexico hurricane victims grow desperate for food, aid amid slow response

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response, worrying that the focus will remain on repairing infrastructure for the city’s economic engine of tourism instead of helping the neediest.
ECONOMY Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns over new economic program misplaced: Şimşek

Concerns about Türkiye’s economic program are misplaced, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the economic team has the backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.