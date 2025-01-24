Scholz says he made efforts to revive Türkiye-EU talks

BERLIN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that he had made intensive efforts to rekindle dialogue between Türkiye and the European Union, underscoring the strategic importance of strengthening the ties.

One of Germany’s pivotal contributions lies in fostering the advancement of relations between Türkiye and the EU, Scholz said in an interview with the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency.

“This is why I have exerted intensive efforts to ensure that the EU resumes negotiations, dialogue and deliberations with Türkiye on relevant issues. This process has now commenced and will persist. I stand resolutely behind it,” he expressed.

On Türkiye’s interest in purchasing Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Scholz said technical talks are currently underway ahead of a potential sale.

“Türkiye is also interested in strengthening itself by purchasing German defense systems, for example our fighter aircraft. This is now being examined in Türkiye and we have made it possible. Let's see how the review in Türkiye turns out,” he said.

Regarding Turkish-origin voters in Germany, Scholz expressed, “First and foremost, I am profoundly pleased that such a significant number of individuals in Germany — whether they themselves, their parents, or even grandparents hail from Türkiye — are actively participating in the democratic process. This is an unequivocally positive development for our democracy.”

“The recognition of dual citizenship constitutes a monumental stride forward, enabling countless individuals to embrace both their ancestral homeland and their adopted country while actively engaging in decision-making processes.”