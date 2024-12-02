Scholz pledges aid on surprise visit to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a surprise visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday to reaffirm Berlin's support for Kiev in its fight against Russia.

His visit comes as Ukrainian forces are losing ground on the frontline and amid fears about future US support once Donald Trump returns to the White House in January.

Ukraine faces a tough winter ahead, with Russia unleashing devastating barrages against its power grid.

Scholz pledged additional military support worth 650 million euros ($680 million) to be delivered before the end of the year by Europe's biggest supplier of defense goods to Ukraine.

"I traveled to Kiev tonight: By train through a country that has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for over 1,000 days," Scholz said in a post on X.

It was his second Ukraine visit since Russia launched its invasion in early 2022.

"With my renewed visit here in Kiev, I would like to express my solidarity with Ukraine," said Scholz, who faces new elections in February after his coalition collapsed last month.

"I would like to make it clear here on the ground that Germany will remain Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe."

He said that in his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, he would announce further military equipment worth 650 million euros, to be delivered in December.

"Ukraine can rely on Germany, we say what we do. And we do what we say."

Scholz's visit comes ahead of the January 20 inauguration of Trump, who has pledged to speedily end the war, raising fears he would try to force Ukraine to accept a deal on Moscow's terms.

Zelensky said on Dec. 1 that his country needed security guarantees from NATO and more weapons to defend itself before any talks with Russia.

He made the comments after meeting the EU's new head of diplomacy Kaja Kallas and EU Council chief Antonio Costa, who were visiting Kiev as a show of support on their first day in office.

