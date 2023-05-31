Schengen visa-related problems hurting tour operators

ISTANBUL
Turkish tour operators are concerned that problems with getting a Schengen visa may hit their business even though demand for foreign destinations is running high.

People who apply for the Schengen visa wait for a long time to get an appointment, while some social media users claim that applications will not be processed until the end of June, business daily Ekonomi reported.

In the face of the problems, tour operators are now advising Turkish holidaymakers to change their plans and travel to visa-free destinations.

Problems for Turkish citizens to get Schengen visas started to emerge at the end of 2022, prompting the Foreign Ministry to step in to resolve the issue.

More than 700,000 Turkish citizens applied for Schengen visas in 2022, placing the country in first place among the countries with the highest number of visa applications.

Since many visa applications were rejected, companies had to cancel up to 50 planned tours last year, costing tour operators around 300,000 euros, according to the daily.

Some 10,000 Turkish tourists could not travel to Europe last summer because they failed to get a visa, the daily said.

“Problems regarding obtaining a visa have grown bigger lately, once again. Some foreign consulates do not give an appointment due to their busy schedule. It takes up to one month for visa applications to be processed,” said Ali Onaran, board chair of Pronto Tour.

It is relatively easier to get a visa for Greece, Spain and Hungary, but the problems in general persist, said Cem Polatoğlu, spokesperson for tour operators.

Demand from local travelers for foreign destinations is strong this year, he added.

If travelers cannot obtain a visa, it eventually affects tour operators, according to Barış Öztürk from Trave Zone.

“A tour planned for 40 people could be canceled if five travelers from the group fail to get the visa. In such a case, companies either cancel the tour and refund the money or go ahead with the plans, but holding a tour with fewer people is not a profitable business for tour operators,” said Öztürk.

