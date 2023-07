Saudi extends oil production cut as Russia reduces exports

RIYADH

Saudi Arabia said yesterday it was extending a voluntary oil production cut of one million barrels per day, and Russia said it was slashing exports by 500,000 bpd.

The moves were the latest attempts by major producers to stabilize markets rocked by factors including continued fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's faltering economic recovery.

The cut by Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude exporter, was first announced after a June meeting of oil producers and took effect at the weekend.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman noted at the time that it was "extendable."

In a report yesterday announcing that the cut would continue through August, the official Saudi Press Agency said it "can be extended" further, citing an energy ministry source.

"The source confirmed that this additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets," SPA said.

Yesterday's extension announcement leaves the kingdom's production at approximately 9 million bpd.

Also yesterday, Russia unveiled its export cut of 500,000 bpd for August "as part of efforts to ensure that the oil market remains balanced."

The announcement by Alexander Novak, Russian deputy prime minister responsible for energy policy, came on the back of cuts to Russian oil production this year by the same volume as part of Moscow's response to Western sanctions levied over the conflict in Ukraine.