Saudi crown prince due in US as F-35s, ties with Israel on agenda

WASHINGTON
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to visit the White House on Nov. 18 for high-stakes discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on oil, security and potential expansion of ties in technology, commerce and civilian nuclear cooperation.

This marks the prince's first U.S. visit since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, a case that sparked international condemnation.

Trump is expected to highlight a $600 billion Saudi investment pledge made during his May visit to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, amid regional instability, seeks security guarantees and access to advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, alongside progress on a civilian nuclear program.

The longstanding U.S.-Saudi partnership, centered on favorable oil prices in exchange for American security, has faced strains following Washington’s muted response to Iran's 2019 strikes on Saudi oil facilities and recent tensions in the Gulf following Israeli attacks in Qatar.

Central to the talks is Trump’s push to expand the Abraham Accords, which formalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, with the goal of securing Saudi participation.

While Trump remains optimistic that the kingdom will join, Saudi officials emphasize that any normalization deal must ensure a clear path toward Palestinian statehood, a stance that Israel opposes.

Administration sources suggested a likely outcome could be Saudi recognition of Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan as a potential framework, with public commitment to consider the accords.

The crown prince is also expected to seek formal U.S. security assurances and a deal to acquire F-35 fighter jets, though officials indicate a sale is unlikely due to concerns over Israel’s military edge and the risk of technology transfer to China.

Analysts noted that while Trump could use his influence to advance normalization, ongoing instability in Gaza and the occupied West Bank may complicate the negotiations.

