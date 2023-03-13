Saudi Aramco reports 46 pct jump in profits

Saudi Aramco reports 46 pct jump in profits

RIYADH
Saudi Aramco reports 46 pct jump in profits

Saudi Aramco reported yesterday that profits jumped 46 percent last year, highlighting how a surge in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine spurred growth in the world’s biggest crude exporter.

The mostly state-owned energy giant, the world’s second most valuable company behind Apple, said in a filing with the Saudi stock market that net income for 2022 was $161.07 billion, up from $110 billion in 2021.

The increase was “predominantly due to the impact of higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and stronger refining margins,” it said.

Aramco’s results are consistent with record profits for 2022 reported by the five oil majors, Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP and TotalEnergies, which surpassed $150 billion and would have been closer to $200 billion without costly withdrawals from Russia.

They also fueled Saudi Arabia’s overall economic growth which officials put at 8.7 percent in 2022, the highest rate in the G20.

The net income figure is nearly double the $88.2 billion the firm pulled in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Aramco rode the wave of high energy prices in 2022. It’s what the company is geared to do,” said Robert Mogielnicki, of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. “It would have been difficult for Aramco not to perform strongly in 2022.”

Energy prices are expected to stay elevated in 2023, in part because of production cuts approved last October by the OPEC+ cartel that Riyadh co-leads with Moscow, a move harshly criticized by Washington.

Aramco’s facilities have in the past suffered drone and missile attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, most recently about a year ago, but a surprise deal announced on March 10 between Riyadh and Tehran to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016 could mitigate the risk in the months to come.

“I don’t envision another record year for Aramco in 2023, but it could still be a solid performance,” Mogielnicki said.

Economy,

ECONOMY French Senate approves pensions reform

French Senate approves pensions reform
LATEST NEWS

  1. French Senate approves pensions reform

    French Senate approves pensions reform

  2. Launch of 3D-printed rocket canceled at last second

    Launch of 3D-printed rocket canceled at last second

  3. Girl with AI earrings sparks Dutch art controversy

    Girl with AI earrings sparks Dutch art controversy

  4. Livestock markets closed as foot-and-mouth disease spreads

    Livestock markets closed as foot-and-mouth disease spreads

  5. Scholarship campaign launched for quake survivor students

    Scholarship campaign launched for quake survivor students
Recommended
Online betting begins in sports-crazed Massachusetts

Online betting begins in sports-crazed Massachusetts
From wine country to London, bank’s failure shakes worldwide

From wine country to London, bank’s failure shakes worldwide
French Senate approves pensions reform

French Senate approves pensions reform
China retains central bank chief

China retains central bank chief
VW joins e-car price war as global rivalry heats up

VW joins e-car price war as global rivalry heats up
Local trade to be revived in quake-hit provinces

Local trade to be revived in quake-hit provinces
WORLD Angola to send forces to conflict-torn DR Congo

Angola to send forces to conflict-torn DR Congo

Angola said on Saturday it will send a military unit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, after a ceasefire it brokered between rebel militiamen and government troops collapsed.

ECONOMY French Senate approves pensions reform

French Senate approves pensions reform

France’s Senate voted early yesterday to approve a deeply unpopular reform to the country’s pension system, hours after demonstrators took to the streets to oppose the cornerstone policy of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term in office.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.