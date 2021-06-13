Satellite-tracked turtle ends up in Tunisia after 300-day journey

  • June 13 2021 10:15:53

Satellite-tracked turtle ends up in Tunisia after 300-day journey

ANKARA
Satellite-tracked turtle ends up in Tunisia after 300-day journey

A loggerhead sea turtle tracked by satellite ended up in the Northern African country of Tunisia following a nearly 300-day journey across the Mediterranean starting in Turkey, over 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) away, Turkish scientists found.

The Caretta caretta turtle – using its scientific name – called Lycia is one of eight turtles released from the beaches of southern Turkey as part of a sea turtle monitoring project of the Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urbanization.

Lycia took a 296-day journey to reach Tunisia.

According to ministry data, various types of sea turtles, including Caretta caretta, Chelonia mydas, and Trionyx triunguis, have been monitored and kept in special conservation zones for over 30 years.

It is important for the studies to know which areas and countries the turtles visit during migration and outside the breeding season, to protect those habitats and to take protective measures, so last year the ministry began monitoring them by attaching satellite tracking devices.

Last Aug. 19 in Turkey’s Patara Special Environmental Protection Area, with the participation of Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan and Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, satellite devices were attached to sea turtles before they were released into the sea.

Two were released from the Belek Special Environmental Protection Area, two from the Goksu Delta Special Environmental Protection Area, and one from the Koycegiz Dalyan Delta Special Environmental Protection Area.

The migration, feeding, and wintering grounds of the eight sea turtles were monitored using the trackers.

Lycia travels farthest

The project found that six of the eight sea turtles used Turkish territorial waters as feeding and possible wintering areas after the nesting period.

The turtles chose areas shallower than 50 meters (150 feet) and predominantly less than 20 meters (60 feet).

Lycia, age 25-30, traveled the farthest distance by following a different route than other turtles, according to the scientists.

Lycia reached Tunisia’s Boughrara Lagoon, a shallow bay 4-16 meters (13-52 feet) deep, by traveling 3,084 kilometers (1,917 miles). From Patara, the turtle went to the Turkish Mediterranean coast of Fethiye, then to Benghazi, Libya, and then to Sirte, Misrata and the capital Tripoli, and finally reached the coasts of Tunisia.

Its feeding area was approximately 40 square kilometers (15 square miles), and Lycia covered the longest distance compared to other turtles, dived much more, used the largest area, and chose the area with the lowest temperature as the nesting feeding area.

Satellite-tracked turtle ends up in Tunisia after 300-day journey

Oldest turtle reaches Dalyan

The oldest of the eight turtles, 40-45 years old, released from Patara beach on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast reached the coast of Dalyan, some 924 kilometers (574 miles) away.

This year, the project will monitor 10 more sea turtles with satellite tracking devices to carry out more comprehensive studies to gauge the impact of climate change on turtles.

ECONOMY Turkeys machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey's machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish scientist Sırma Örgüç named 2021 Schmidt Science Fellow

    Turkish scientist Sırma Örgüç named 2021 Schmidt Science Fellow

  2. Haftar still posing threat to Libya: Turkish defense chief

    Haftar still posing threat to Libya: Turkish defense chief

  3. Turkey lowers coronavirus vaccine eligibility age to 40

    Turkey lowers coronavirus vaccine eligibility age to 40

  4. US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

    US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

  5. NATO leaders to draw up 10-year roadmap

    NATO leaders to draw up 10-year roadmap
Recommended
After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade

After charming leaders, Queen Elizabeth sits back for parade
The Night Watchman, Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers

'The Night Watchman,' Malcolm X biography win arts Pulitzers
1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis

1,800-year-old statue found in ancient Metropolis
Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands

Stolen İznik tiles of mosque found in Netherlands
First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction

First-ever NFT sells for $1.47 mln at auction
Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara

Diplomats’ spouses held art exhibit in capital Ankara
WORLD Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again

Saudi allows 60,000 vaccinated residents on hajj, bars foreigners again

Saudi Arabia announced on June 12it will allow 60,000 residents vaccinated against COVID to perform this year’s hajj, but Muslims from abroad will be barred for a second straight year.

ECONOMY Turkeys machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey's machinery exports reach $9.2 bln in 5 months

Turkey’s machinery exports reached $9.2 billion in the first five months of this year, according to figures released by a sector association on June 13.
SPORTS Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed on June 11 just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.