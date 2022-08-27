SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

  • August 27 2022 07:00:00

SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

STOCKHOLM
SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said on Aug. 26.    

The airline posted a net loss of 1.84 billion kronor ($170 million) for the May-July period, compared to a loss of 1.33 billion kronor a year earlier.    

Earnings were “severely affected” by the 15-day pilot strike between July 4-19, which led to the cancellation of some 4,000 flights affecting more than 380,000 passengers, the company said in a statement.    

However, “overall underlying demand for travel was healthy during the summer quarter” and SAS registered an increasing number of passengers as Covid restrictions were lifted across the globe.    

Revenue more than doubled during the quarter, to 8.58 billion kronor from 3.98 billion kronor a year earlier.    

The company said it was “cautious” in its outlook for the coming quarter “due to the prevailing uncertainties around the world”.

“Traffic to and from Asia remains affected by COVID-19 restrictions as well as by the geopolitical situation”, it said.    

SAS management announced a savings plan in February aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, including cost-cutting of 7.5 billion kronor and dubbed “SAS Forward”.    

The pilot strike, which cost the carrier between $9 million and $12 million a day, was a protest against salary cuts demanded by management as part of the restructuring plan.        

Earlier this month, SAS said it had secured a $700 million loan, entering into a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing credit agreement with funds managed by Apollo Global Management.    

Denmark and Sweden are SAS’ biggest shareholders with 21.8-percent stakes each.     

SAS employs around 7,000 people, mainly in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. It has suffered a string of losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020

Economy,

WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

    Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

  3. SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

    SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

  4. Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

    Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

  5. Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

    Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest
Recommended
SpaceX and T-Mobile unveil satellite plan to end cellphone ‘dead zones’

SpaceX and T-Mobile unveil satellite plan to end cellphone ‘dead zones’
Weak euro taking a toll on Türkiye’s exporters

Weak euro taking a toll on Türkiye’s exporters
42 Turkish contractors in top 250 list

42 Turkish contractors in top 250 list
Some 94 pct of households have internet access

Some 94 pct of households have internet access
Businesses should not worry about sanctions: Nebati

Businesses should not worry about sanctions: Nebati
UK port strike threatens to deepen supply chain woes

UK port strike threatens to deepen supply chain woes
WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.
ECONOMY SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said on Aug. 26.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.