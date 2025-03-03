Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm

Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm

ATHENS
Santorini schools set to reopen after weeks-long earthquake swarm

Schools on Greece’s Aegean islands of Santorini and nearby Ios, Amorgos and Anafi are set to reopen on March 4 after being closed for several weeks due to a significant earthquake swarm that affected the region from late January to mid-February.

While minor tremors are still occurring, experts expressed confidence in a meeting last week that the seismic activity is subsiding, allowing daily life to resume following the “Clean Monday holiday,” a religious fasting day in Greece.

Inspections of public buildings on the islands confirmed that they withstood the earthquakes well and are safe to reopen.

Nonetheless, heightened safety measures are being implemented and residents are urged to exercise caution when choosing travel routes and to thoroughly inspect their homes and businesses for any potential damage.

Last week Greek media reported the earthquake swarm near the island of Santorini was gradually declining a month after it began.

The undersea shocks — sometimes recorded only minutes apart — led thousands of residents and workers to flee the famed clifftop towns of Santorini as well as the nearby islands.

“Seismic activity continues to show a gradual decline, both in terms of the daily number of recorded earthquakes and maximum magnitudes,” the Interdisciplinary Committee for Risk and Crisis Management at the University of Athens said.

“The activity remains concentrated in the same focal area ... with no new micro-seismic surges observed since Feb. 15,” it said.

The committee said it recorded more than 20,000 earthquakes of magnitude 1 or higher between Jan. 26 and Feb. 22.

The multiple earthquakes, attributed to natural tectonic processes as well as magma movements below the seabed, have measured up to magnitude 5.3 but have caused only minor damage.

Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos said several thousand people had returned to the island since mid-February and called on government authorities to provide additional assistance in dealing with risks — including controlling rockfalls and the installation and repair of hillslope fencing.

Three of my children were crying, my wife was on edge too," the father of four, 54, told the media at a summer camp near Athens temporarily housing scores of people who were also forced to leave their homes.

Known for its spectacular volcanic caldera, a large depression that forms when a volcano erupts and collapses, Santorini is also part of a volcanic arc with two underwater volcanoes near to its coast, Nea Kameni and Kolumbo, which last erupted in 1950 and 1650 respectively.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in Santorini and Amorgos at the start of February for a month, with schools closing while a majority of Santorini residents elected to leave the island, which saw 3.4 million visitors in 2023, leading to complaints of over-tourism.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis recently announced a support package for local businesses and workers on the island, one of Greece's most popular tourism destinations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees will be failure

Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'
Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration

Syria forms committee to draft constitutional declaration
Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources

Israel plans escalatory steps to pressure Hamas: Sources
Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze

Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze
Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital

Heatwave shuts down schools in Philippine capital
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿