Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct Amy Winehouse biopic

  • July 16 2022 07:00:00

LONDON
“Fifty Shades of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Johnson is set to bring an Amy Winehouse biopic to the screen after years of thwarted attempts.

The film, expected to be called “Back to Black,” will explore the rise and tragic death of the singer, who was a close friend of Taylor-Johnson. A script is reported to be circulating with casting in early stages.

It’s being made with the full support of the singer’s estate, including her father, Mitch Winehouse, who was outspoken over his critique of Asif Kapadia’s Oscar-winning 2015 documentary, Amy. He called it “horrible” in an interview with the Guardian, expressing anger over the makers painting him in “the worst possible light.”

The family had initially partnered with the producers Alison Owen and Debra Hayward in 2018 for the project. It was reported at the time that proceeds from the film would benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation. “We now feel able to celebrate Amy’s extraordinary life and talent,” Mitch said in a statement. “And we know through the Amy Winehouse Foundation that the true story of her illness can help so many others who might be experiencing similar issues.”

Winehouse broke out with her debut album, Frank, in 2003 before receiving global acclaim, and Grammy awards, for her follow-up, Back to Black, in 2006. She died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27.

 

