Sakura Festival at Sabancı University

ISTANBUL
Sabancı University is organizing the Sakura Festival to mark the centenary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Japan.

During the event, to be held on April 2, guests will have the chance to watch the flowers adorning approximately 2,000 Sakura trees on the campus.

In the daytime program of the Sakura Festival, visitors will attend concerts of traditional bands from Japan, Kufuki and Yogetsu Akasaka, as well as the performances of DJ Salam and DJ Kunio Teramoto. Origami, ikebana, shadoo, sushi and scent workshops, a kendo show and a traditional tea ceremony will take place throughout the day.

The festival will also screen the movie "The Boy and The Heron," with which the great master Hayao Miyazaki made his magnificent return to cinema after a decade and won the best animation Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards.

At the gala event in the evening program of this special festival, Sakura trees, symbolizing rebirth in Japanese culture, will bring the two communities together and will be hope for successful young people in need of financial support studying at Sabancı University.

At the "Sakura Festival Gala Event," songwriter and composer Cem Adrian will meet the audience after a performance from the traditional Japanese band WA League, bearing traces of traditional Japanese culture.

All proceeds from the ticket sales of the "Sakura Festival Gala Event" will be transferred to Sabancı University's "Make a Promise for the Future" scholarship program.

