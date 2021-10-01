SAHA Studio opens to visitors

ISTANBUL
SAHA Studio is open to public for an end-of-term exhibition and events premiering new works by artists Yasemin Nur, Onur Gökmen, Ege Kanar, Bengü Karaduman, and Merve Ünsal.

Artists who have been working at SAHA Studio with SAHA’s support since January can be visited every day until Oct. 2.

SAHA has supported in 10 years over 400 artists, curators, writers, and art initiatives since 2011, across 39 countries and in 170 not-for-profit art institutions.

Established in 2019 in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, SAHA Studio provides its participants with opportunities to establish dialogues, collaborations, and learning together through the support of local and international partnerships. It provides the artists with a long-term shared studio space as well as research and production funds, facilitating their research, production, presentation, and exhibition processes.

SAHA Studio hosts writers and curators from abroad, in addition to hosting visual artists from various cities in Turkey, providing an opportunity for networking with the Istanbul art world.

In the third edition, Greek curator Eva Vaslamatzi was hosted by SAHA Studio in May-June through a collaboration with ARTWORKS, and she completes her research by inviting three artists from Turkey in a group exhibition in Athens.

SAHA Studio participants are invited by a selection and advisory committee. In 2021, artist Gülsün Karamustafa, curator Özge Ersoy, and SAHA Studio’s director and curator Çelenk Bafra selected the artists and curators for the program through nominations by the alumni and previous advisors of SAHA Studio as well as independent curators.

Forty nominees’ portfolios were evaluated by the committee to invite the participants of the January-September 2021 term as well as the upcoming term starting in October 2021.

