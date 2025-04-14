Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

LONDON
Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

Stocks rose on Monday as trade war fears were tempered by Donald Trump's announcement of tariff exemptions for electronics, although the dollar weakened and safe-haven gold hit a fresh record amid fears the relief would be short-lived.

"After a period of chaotic price action, chinks of light poke through the forest canopy providing a much-needed guide to the entities that price risk and liquidity for a living, which in turn, may see liquidity conditions improve and a relative calm return to markets," said Chris Weston at Pepperstone.

As well as fuelling a panic on stock markets, the uncertainty caused by Trump's trade policy has also hit the dollar amid concerns about the outlook for the world's top economy.

The greenback extended losses against its major peers on Monday, with the euro at a three-year high and the Swiss franc at its strongest in 10 years.

The U.S. dollar dropped to 142.68 Japanese yen from 143.91 yen. 

Treasuries also remain under pressure amid worries that China and other nations could dump their vast holdings, which could call into question the U.S. position as a rock-solid safe haven.

And gold, a go-to asset of safety in times of turmoil, hit a new peak of $3,245.75 on Monday, helped by the weaker dollar.

In other trading early on Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil dropped 10 cents to $61.40 per barrel, and Brent crude, the international standard, lost 10 cents to $64.66 per barrel.

Concerns about the impact of the measures saw Boston Fed chief Susan Collins tell the Financial Times that officials would "absolutely be prepared" to deploy its various tools to help stabilise the financial markets if the need arose.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vance urges Europe not to be US vassal

Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'

    Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'

  2. Sudan marks two years of war with no end in sight

    Sudan marks two years of war with no end in sight

  3. Istanbul’s Beykoz deputy mayor detained in expanding bid-rigging probe

    Istanbul’s Beykoz deputy mayor detained in expanding bid-rigging probe

  4. Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

    Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

  5. Pegasus carries over 9 million passengers in first quarter

    Pegasus carries over 9 million passengers in first quarter
Recommended
Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March
Pegasus carries over 9 million passengers in first quarter

Pegasus carries over 9 million passengers in first quarter
Turkish contractors sign deals for projects in 4 Libyan cities

Turkish contractors sign deals for projects in 4 Libyan cities
Number of paid employees ticks up 1 percent in February

Number of paid employees ticks up 1 percent in February
Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33 pct surge in profit

Chinese EV battery giant CATL posts 33 pct surge in profit
Bigger rate cut may be needed if large tariffs persist: Fed official

Bigger rate cut may be needed if large tariffs persist: Fed official
Syria ministers to attend IMF, World Bank meetings

Syria ministers to attend IMF, World Bank meetings
WORLD Vance urges Europe not to be US vassal

Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance hailed his country's transatlantic alliances, striking a more positive note, but in an interview urged European states to show greater independence.
ECONOMY Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

Budget deficit narrows to $7 billion in March

The central government budget posted a deficit of 261.5 billion Turkish Liras ($7 billion) in March, the Finance Ministry said on April 15.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿