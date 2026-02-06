Sabiha Gökçen becomes Europe’s fastest‑growing airport in passenger numbers

Sabiha Gökçen becomes Europe’s fastest‑growing airport in passenger numbers

ISTANBUL
Sabiha Gökçen becomes Europe’s fastest‑growing airport in passenger numbers

Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport emerged as the fastest‑growing airport in the category of major European hubs serving over 40 million passengers, according to ACI Europe’s Annual World Airport Traffic Report, 2025 edition.

Passenger traffic at the airport rose by 16.7 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year, reaching 48.41 million travelers.

The report also noted that Istanbul Airport maintained its position as the second busiest airport in Europe, recording a 5.5 percent increase in passenger traffic to 84.44 million. Despite this growth, it fell just short of London Heathrow, which retained the top spot with 84.48 million passengers, a modest 0.7 percent increase year‑on‑year. Over the past five years, Istanbul Airport’s traffic has expanded by nearly a quarter, underscoring its rapid ascent among Europe’s leading hubs, said the report.

Paris Charles de Gaulle secured third place with 72.02 million passengers, reflecting a 2.5 percent increase, while Amsterdam Schiphol ranked fourth with 68.77 million passengers, up 2.9 percent. Madrid followed closely in fifth position, welcoming 68.12 million passengers, a rise of 3 percent compared to the previous year.

In terms of freight traffic, Frankfurt Airport reclaimed the lead as Europe’s busiest cargo hub, handling 1.99 million tons, an increase of 2 percent. It overtook Istanbul, which processed 1.97 million tons, marking a slight decline of 0.6 percent. Paris Charles de Gaulle ranked third with 1.92 million tons (+2.3 percent), followed by London Heathrow with 1.55 million tons (+0.8 percent) and Amsterdam Schiphol with 1.43 million tons (‑4.2 percent).

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

    Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

  2. Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

    Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

  3. Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

    Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

  4. Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

    Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

  5. Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts

    Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts
Recommended
Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners
Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses
German exports to US plunge in 2025 due to tariffs

German exports to US plunge in 2025 due to tariffs
Stellantis takes massive hit for overestimation of electric shift

Stellantis takes massive hit for 'overestimation' of electric shift
Participation banks issue 214 billion Turkish Liras in sukuk in 2025

Participation banks issue 214 billion Turkish Liras in sukuk in 2025
Antalya sets all-time January tourism record

Antalya sets all-time January tourism record
WORLD Russia hits Ukraine power grid with massive attack: operator

Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

A "massive attack" by Russian forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has caused power outages across the country, the state grid operator said on Saturday.
ECONOMY Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order threatening tariffs on Iran's trade partners, after he pledged a further round of talks with Tehran next week.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿