Sabancı Museum brings David Hockney exhibition

ISTANBUL

Works by David Hockney, considered one of the most influential and creative artists of our time, will be coming to Turkey for the first time as part of the exhibition titled “The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020.”

The Sakıp Sabancı Museum, in collaboration with Akbank, will host “The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020” by Hockney, who is one of the most inspiring artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The Sakıp Sabancı Museum in Istanbul will be the third museum venue for the exhibition previously shown at the Royal Academy in London and Bozar in Brussels.

Hockney, who has been experimenting with new technologies and different methods of making art throughout his career, began to draw on an iPhone and iPad in the early 2000s. The exhibition, a culmination of this particular technological quest, includes 116 of the artist’s iPad paintings, the subject of which heralds the arrival of spring. These were all executed in Normandy in 2020, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In these paintings, Hockney depicts a landscape filled with fruit trees, bushes, flower beds, ponds and rivers, fields, and distant hills, capturing the annual cycle of spring from bare trees to buds, flowers, and abundant green foliage. The exhibition celebrates the season from beginning to end, reminding us of the miracles of the natural world and its constant renewal.

“The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020” will be at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum between May 11 and July 29.

The multi-entry tickets, which are currently on sale, will also be valid for visiting the exhibition.