Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit

Rwanda 'welcomes' proposed joint summit

KIGALI
Rwanda welcomes proposed joint summit

Rwanda welcomed on Sunday calls for a joint regional summit over the escalating conflict in DR Congo.

The M23 armed group, that the U.N. and several nations say is backed by Rwanda, have made substantial gains in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, taking the major city of Goma and vowing to march on the capital.

It is the latest escalation in a mineral-rich region bedeviled by decades of fighting involving dozens of armed groups, and has rattled the continent with regional blocs holding emergency summits over the spiraling tensions.

The 16-nation South African Development Community on Friday called for a summit with the eight-country East African Community to "deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC."

The Rwandan Foreign Ministry said it "welcomes the proposed joint summit," adding in a statement it had "consistently advocated for a political solution to the ongoing conflict."

The SADC emergency session was not attended by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, which is not a member of the bloc, but Congolese leader Felix Tshisekedi was present virtually.

Earlier in the week, Kagame appeared at an EAC emergency session when the DR Congo president was absent.

The SADC meeting was convened after soldiers from two member states, South Africa and Malawi, were killed in the Goma fighting.

They were part of the bloc's peacekeeping force, known as SAMIDRC (Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

    Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

  2. Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

    Prisoner exchanges continue despite Israeli provocations: Erdoğan

  3. Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

    Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

  4. Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold

    Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold

  5. Two independent lawmakers to join CHP

    Two independent lawmakers to join CHP
Recommended
Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet
Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026

Azerbaijan to host CICA summit in 2026
Trump says no guarantees Gaza ceasefire will hold

Trump says 'no guarantees' Gaza ceasefire will hold
Ukrainian troops lose ground with fewer fighters

Ukrainian troops lose ground with fewer fighters
Belgium moves to the right as new PM De Wever sworn in

Belgium moves to the right as new PM De Wever sworn in
Pakistan police officer killed as polio vaccination drive starts

Pakistan police officer killed as polio vaccination drive starts
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia

Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australia
WORLD Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

Trump trade threats overshadow European defense meet

The threat of a transatlantic trade war loomed large Monday over a gathering of European leaders aimed at boosting the continent's defenses in the face of an aggressive Russia.

ECONOMY Electric vehicles’ share in used car market increased last year

Electric vehicles’ share in used car market increased last year

Demand for electric vehicles in the Turkish used car market increased last year when total brand-new vehicle sales reached an all-time high.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿