Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

WARSAW
Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.

"Vera Zvonareva was trying to enter our country with a visa granted by France, via a flight from Belgrade," according to a statement issued by the Polish ministry.

"On July 21, Polish border guards made it impossible for the Russian tennis player to enter Poland."

Polish authorities said that the former Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up remained in the transit area of Warsaw airport before catching a flight to Podgorica in Montenegro.

The 38-year-old is on the list of "undesirable" people in Poland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said.

"Poland steadfastly opposes the regime of [Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir] Putin and [Alexander] Lukashenko, not allowing people who support Russian and Belarusian actions to enter our country," the statement added.

The WTA, which runs the women's game, said they are aware of the situation.

"The safety and well-being of all players is a top priority of the WTA. Vera has departed Poland and we will be evaluating the issue further with the event," they said in a statement.

Former Olympic singles bronze medallist Zvonareva has won 12 career singles titles.

She is also a four-time Grand Slam champion – twice in doubles and twice mixed doubles – and helped Russia to victory in the Fed Cup in 2004 and 2008.

The Muscovite has fallen to 655th in the world from her career-high number two ranking in 2010.

Sports,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye working for Russias return to grain deal negotiations

Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

    Türkiye working for Russia's return to grain deal negotiations

  2. Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

    Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

  3. Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

    Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

  4. Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

    Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

  5. Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

    Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility
Recommended
Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut

Messi makes magical start to Miami career with late winner on debut
Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record

Marta enters sixth World Cup seeking scoring record
Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage
Olympic gold medalist Cruz wins pro boxing debut

Olympic gold medalist Cruz wins pro boxing debut
Bayern buoyant over Kane deal

Bayern buoyant over Kane deal
South Koreas Park set for third World Cup

South Korea's Park set for third World Cup
WORLD Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodians voted Sunday in an election that long-time leader Hun Sen is all but guaranteed to win as he looks to secure his legacy by handing the reins to his eldest son.

ECONOMY Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon invests $120 million in internet satellite facility

Amazon has said it will invest $120 million to build a satellite construction facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, as part of its plans to launch a space internet service to rival SpaceX's Starlink.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.