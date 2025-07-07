Russia’s dismissed transport minister found dead in Moscow region

Russia’s dismissed transport minister found dead in Moscow region

MOSCOW
Russia’s dismissed transport minister found dead in Moscow region

Russian politician Roman Starovoyt has been found dead with gunshot wound in the Moscow region, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed on Thursday, hours after he was dismissed as the country’s transport minister.

Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said that an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances behind the former minister’s death.

Petrenko said on Telegram that Starovoyt was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound.

“The main version is suicide,” she added.

Citing emergency services, Russian state media, including RIA news agency, earlier reported that Starovoyt committed suicide in the city of Odintsovo in the Moscow region.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree dismissing Starovoyt, who was appointed to the post in May 2024 after serving as the governor of Russia’s border region of Kursk since September 2019.

Putin later signed another decree appointing his deputy, Andrey Nikitin, as the country’s acting transport minister.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Macron turns to politics on second day of UK state visit

Macron turns to politics on second day of UK state visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Macron turns to politics on second day of UK state visit

    Macron turns to politics on second day of UK state visit

  2. Taiwan begins military drills to counter Chinese threats

    Taiwan begins military drills to counter Chinese threats

  3. Recordings suggest ex-PM Hasina ordered deadly crackdown

    Recordings suggest ex-PM Hasina ordered deadly crackdown

  4. Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet for peace talks in UAE Thursday

    Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet for peace talks in UAE Thursday

  5. Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen 'swiftly'

    Öcalan says PKK disarmament to happen 'swiftly'
Recommended
Macron turns to politics on second day of UK state visit

Macron turns to politics on second day of UK state visit
Taiwan begins military drills to counter Chinese threats

Taiwan begins military drills to counter Chinese threats
Recordings suggest ex-PM Hasina ordered deadly crackdown

Recordings suggest ex-PM Hasina ordered deadly crackdown
Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet for peace talks in UAE Thursday

Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders to meet for peace talks in UAE Thursday
Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war
Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: study

Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: study
Trump slams Putin after approving more weapons for Ukraine

Trump slams Putin after approving more weapons for Ukraine
WORLD Macron turns to politics on second day of UK state visit

Macron turns to politics on second day of UK state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Britain turns to politics on Wednesday after a first day dominated by pomp and a warm welcome from King Charles III and members of the royal family.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye is emerging as a standout destination for foreign investors despite global geopolitical and trade challenges, according to Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, who heads the Investment Office of the Republic of Türkiye Presidency.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿