Russia’s dismissed transport minister found dead in Moscow region

MOSCOW

Russian politician Roman Starovoyt has been found dead with gunshot wound in the Moscow region, the Russian Investigative Committee confirmed on Thursday, hours after he was dismissed as the country’s transport minister.

Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said that an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances behind the former minister’s death.

Petrenko said on Telegram that Starovoyt was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound.

“The main version is suicide,” she added.

Citing emergency services, Russian state media, including RIA news agency, earlier reported that Starovoyt committed suicide in the city of Odintsovo in the Moscow region.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree dismissing Starovoyt, who was appointed to the post in May 2024 after serving as the governor of Russia’s border region of Kursk since September 2019.

Putin later signed another decree appointing his deputy, Andrey Nikitin, as the country’s acting transport minister.