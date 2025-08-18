Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block

Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block

KIEV
Five killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine apartment block

A Russian drone attack on a five-storey apartment block in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Monday killed five people and wounded more than a dozen others, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attack, which took place just before dawn, reduced part of the building to rubble and sparked fires on at least three floors, the region's governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram.

Russia fired four drones at the building, he said.

Ukraine's state emergency service posted videos showing rescuers attempting to break through the rubble to reach a trapped resident, while another showed a floor in flames.

"Five people were killed, including a girl aged about one-and-a-half years old," Ukraine's prosecution service said.

"At least 18 people were wounded and suffered acute shock, including children."

The city near the Russian border was also hit hours earlier by a ballistic missile that wounded at least 11 people, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

Russia also struck the southern Odesa region with drones early Monday, sparking a fire at a fuel facility, regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his European allies were expected in Washington for talks aimed at ending the three-and-a-half year war.

Just ahead of Zelensky's arrival in the US capital, US President Donald Trump said Ukraine would not be able to reclaim the annexed Crimean peninsula or enter NATO as part of a peace deal.

Zelensky has repeatedly pushed back against pressure to cede Crimea, the southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russia, which has been advancing for months on the battlefield, has proposed that Ukraine withdraw from the Donbas region in exchange for freezing the frontline in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, where the main cities are still under Kiev's control.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

    Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

  2. Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

    Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

  3. Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

    Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

  4. Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

    Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

  5. Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough

    Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough
Recommended
Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia
Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough

Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough
Syria commission says more than 300,000 may have gone missing since 1970s

Syria commission says more than 300,000 may have gone missing since 1970s
UN debates future withdrawal of Lebanon peacekeeping force

UN debates future withdrawal of Lebanon peacekeeping force
Iran president pays visit to Armenia for talks on US-backed corridor

Iran president pays visit to Armenia for talks on US-backed corridor
Israel, Australia trade blows over visa row

Israel, Australia trade blows over visa row
Maduro says mobilizing millions of militia after US threats

Maduro says mobilizing millions of militia after US 'threats'
WORLD Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday evening discussed the latest developments in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine in a call made by Rutte, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

ECONOMY Türkiyes external assets at $362.9 billion in June

Türkiye's external assets at $362.9 billion in June

Türkiye's external assets totaled $362.9 billion as of the end of June, down 0.5 percent from the end of last year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on Aug. 19.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿