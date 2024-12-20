Russian missile barrage on Kiev kills one, cuts heating

Russian missile barrage on Kiev kills one, cuts heating

KIEV
Russian missile barrage on Kiev kills one, cuts heating

TOPSHOT - This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on Dec. 20, 2024 shows a building damaged as a result of a missile attack in Kiev, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian missiles targeted the Ukrainian capital Kiev at sunrise on Dec. 20, killing at least one person and cutting heating to hundreds of buildings in cold temperatures.

Moscow said it attacked Ukraine as retaliation for a strike using Western missiles on a chemical plant in Russia earlier in the week.

The strikes came as Russia's invasion nears its three-year mark.

The airforce said it downed all five Iskander missiles Russia launched at the capital, but that debris caused damage in five districts.

The strikes killed at least one person and wounded nine, Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

It also cut heating to 630 residential buildings, as well as a dozen of medical clinics and schools.

Moscow claimed responsibility for the overnight attack on Ukraine, which came a day after Russian leader Vladimir Putin had threatened to strike Kiev.

Putin at a press conference on Dec. 19 suggested a "hi-tech duel" over Kiev to test his claims that Russia's new hypersonic ballistic missile, dubbed Oreshnik, is impervious to air defences.

"Let them set some target to be hit, let's say in Kiev," he said.

"They will concentrate there all their air defences. And we will launch an Oreshnik strike there and see what happens."

Putin's statement was the latest in a series of threats aimed at increasing pressure on the war-torn country, which has faced nearly daily aerial attacks for almost three years.

Russian attacks also killed two people in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on Dec. 20.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

    Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

  2. Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

    Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

  3. US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

    US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

  4. Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

    Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

  5. Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye

    Greece returns stolen ancient coin hoard to Türkiye
Recommended
Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market
US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown

US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown
Malaysia agrees to resume hunt for flight MH370

Malaysia agrees to resume hunt for flight MH370
Early signs suggest Trump 2.0 will be bringing the chaos back

Early signs suggest Trump 2.0 will be bringing the chaos back
French PM hopes to name new government by Christmas

French PM hopes to name new government by Christmas
US diplomats visit Syria to meet new rulers

US diplomats visit Syria to meet new rulers
WORLD Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

Saudi man arrested after deadly car attack on German Christmas market

German police arrested a Saudi Arabian man after a deadly car-ramming attack on a Christmas market Friday in which an SUV barrelled through a crowd of revellers at high speed, leaving a trail of bloody carnage.
ECONOMY Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

Türkiye secures US exemption for Gazprombank sanctions, minister says

The United States has exempted Türkiye from sanctions imposed on Russia’s Gazprombank JSC, thereby allowing Ankara to proceed with its natural gas payments, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿