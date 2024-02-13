Russian ISIL suspect caught at Mersin nuclear plant

Russian ISIL suspect caught at Mersin nuclear plant

MERSİN
Russian ISIL suspect caught at Mersin nuclear plant

Turkish counterterrorism forces apprehended a Russian ISIL suspect who was working at a nuclear power plant being built in the country’s south, local media reported on Feb. 13.

The Russian national had been working at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin under false identity papers, several reports noted.

The $20 billion power plant being built by Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom in the southern province, was inaugurated last April and is expected to start producing electricity next year.

The suspect was brought before a court and jailed pending trial.

Two ISIL militants are accused of fatally shooting a man at the Roman Catholic Saint Maria Church in Istanbul last month. Dozens of suspects were detained in relation to the attack, including the two gunmen. Hours after the incident, ISIL claimed responsibility for the attack and made a statement on its Telegram channel on Jan. 28 that read that the attack was in response to their so-called leader's call to kill Jews and Christians everywhere.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya last week said 147 people suspected of having ties to ISIL have been arrested across the country.

ISIL extremists have carried out a string of attacks on Turkish soil, including one at a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in countrys east

At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east
LATEST NEWS

  1. At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east

    At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east

  2. Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

    Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

  3. Russian ISIL suspect caught at Mersin nuclear plant

    Russian ISIL suspect caught at Mersin nuclear plant

  4. CHP in-house debate over mayoral candidates

    CHP in-house debate over mayoral candidates

  5. Erdoğan calls on int’l community to act amid Israeli massacres

    Erdoğan calls on int’l community to act amid Israeli massacres
Recommended
At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in countrys east

At least nine trapped after gold mine landslide in country's east
CHP in-house debate over mayoral candidates

CHP in-house debate over mayoral candidates
Erdoğan calls on int’l community to act amid Israeli massacres

Erdoğan calls on int’l community to act amid Israeli massacres
Turkish astronaut Gezeravcı appointed to space agency board

Turkish astronaut Gezeravcı appointed to space agency board
There are no problems Türkiye, Egypt can’t solve together: Bahçeli

There are no problems Türkiye, Egypt can’t solve together: Bahçeli
Heavy rains trigger floods, leaving one dead in Antalya

Heavy rains trigger floods, leaving one dead in Antalya
WORLD Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

Police use tear gas against Indian farmers marching to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices

Indian police yesterda used tear gas and detained some farmers who clashed with them and tried to break barricades blocking their way to New Delhi to demand guaranteed crop prices in a repeat of 2021 protests, when they camped on the capital's outskirts for more than a year.
ECONOMY Big trade deals likely elusive at WTO meet in Abu Dhabi

Big trade deals likely elusive at WTO meet in Abu Dhabi

The world's trade ministers could put the final touches to a historic fisheries deal when they meet in Abu Dhabi later this month, but other landmark agreements will likely prove more elusive.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿